A young surfer runs to the water with his board on his head as a rain band heads over Moffat Beach. Photo: Lachie Millard
Weather

Gloomy skies settle in for not so sunny Coast

Ashley Carter
24th Jul 2020 2:38 PM
A welcome but brief reprieve from the rain on Friday morning was likely one of the last tastes of sunshine the Coast will have all weekend.

The gloomy conditions are forecast to stick around until at least Sunday, with the chance of thunderstorms over the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said a coastal trough just offshore was causing rainy conditions across the Coast.

“We’re likely to have some rainfall for today and tomorrow before it kind of eases on Sunday in the early morning, before it’s then replaced with rain from an inland trough,” she said.

She said the region could receive between 8-20mm of rainfall, with some areas under thunderstorms receiving as much as 30-40mm.

“It’s likely that across the weekend we’ll pick up about 20mm (for the Sunshine Coast) accumulatively,” Ms Hoff said.

The coastal trough sparked a strong wind warning for Sunshine Coast waters on Friday, but the weather bureau says the warning isn’t expected to be issued again on Saturday.

The rest of Friday should have top temperatures of 19C, while Saturday and Sunday are forecast to have maximums of 20C and 22C respectively.

