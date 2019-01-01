Glossies future looks uncertain in Noosa

A PETITION to prevent the clear felling of glossy black cockatoo feed trees at Sunrise Beach has been launched by a neighbourhood initiative called Glossy Team Sunrise (GTS).

The bushland is under threat of being cleared to make way for a new aged care facility being developed by Blue Care.

More than a third of the 96 glossy black cockatoos identified in South-East Queensland in a 2016 count were in Noosa and many have been seen feeding and drinking at Sunrise Beach, particularly from May to November.

"We have set up the Change.org petition, because we believe it is important for Uniting Church to know that the community is greatly concerned about the destruction of Wallum habitat,” Bob Carey from GTS said.

"We hope to get the best outcomes for the birds and the community.”

He said the threat of bushland clearing for the new aged-care facility came to many in the community as a shock and Glossy Team Sunrise was formed in September.

"The will to protect the glossies and their native habitat brought together a diverse group of locals made up of conservationists, wildlife photographers, architects, teachers, nurses, artists, real estate agents, ecologists, cleaners and more,” Mr Carey said.

The glossy black cockatoo, a notoriously fussy eater with a very restricted diet, is listed as vulnerable under Queensland and NSW law.

They will return to the same food tree time and again, often ignoring nearby trees that are full of cones.

To add your name to the Change.org petition, go to http://ow.ly/FmpR30n8O8Y.