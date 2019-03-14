Glossy food tree loss rated as a 'disaster'

A PROPOSED change to the approved Blue Care aged facility at Sunrise Beach would not stop this development from being disaster for the black glossy cockatoo.

That is according to local Janet Gibson, who is opposed to changing the development to allow three-bedroom units rather than the previously approved two.

A council planning report has noted this reduced the amount of glossy black cockatoo food trees cleared, but Ms Gibson said the sum total saved is "only seven".

"This is not a win, this is a disaster, causing food deprivation to a vulnerable population,” she said.

The report from council said there is uncertainty about the overall impact of the removal of food trees which "cannot be quantified as there is insufficient information regarding he overall abundance of forage trees”.

"Surely council's environmental officer could engage a group of local volunteers to conduct a local audit of feed trees within range.

"This will provide an answer to our question. Will the Glossy Black survive deforestation?”

"As I am over 70 and will need age care facilities in the not too distant future, nothing would please me more than to be able to stroll from my aged care unit to watch the glossy black cockatoos eating and returning each year,” she said.

Ms Gibson said this could be a lost opportunity for Noosa councillors to be leaders in community wellbeing.

Ms Gibson suggests council should impose a stronger bargaining stance on behalf of the community ... "a tree saved for every extra bedroom requested”.

Blue Care's requested changes would see an an increase of bedrooms from 245 to 312 bedrooms.

She said council has not yet tabled the success or failure of offset tree planting completed about 10 years ago, "as part of the land sale for this very development.”