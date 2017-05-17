Gloves off in battle for Chappy champ

FRIENDLY rivalry between local and state government politicians will come to a head on Thursday as two Noosa pollies battle for bragging rights.

Who will be victorious?

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes and Noosa Councillor Joe Jurisevic will be Chained to My Chappy in the main street of Tewantin and the race will be on to make as many calls and raise as much money as possible in just 60 minutes.

"I have my list of numbers to call... I'm ready,” said Cr Jurisevic.

"I'm ready too; the gloves are off,” said Mr Elmes, as the two posed for photos on Friday afternoon.

At the end of the day, the ultimate winner will be the Tewantin State School community - as all money raised goes towards securing the services of Chappy Lynda for more hours.

All the community is invited along to encourage these community leaders in their efforts to support the Chappy services at Tewantin State School.

Additional donations will be gratefully accepted.

The Tewantin Chaplaincy Task Group will promote Lynda's work on Thursday and Friday at a street stall in Poinciana Ave, Tewantin, outside the Royal Mail Hotel, as part of Chappy Week.