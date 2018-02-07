Go camping for charity

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton has 'come on board' supporting Alan Cutts' Aussie Camping fundraiser

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton has 'come on board' supporting Alan Cutts' Aussie Camping fundraiser Alan Lander

ALAN Cutts is going back on the road again - and wants you to come with him.

Last year, the Boreen Point man, shocked at the statistics of farmers and their families as they struggled with costs and the vagaries of weather, decided to organise the Aussie Camping Rally to raise funds through the towns on the journey, with Mr Cutts saying there is an average 18 suicides a week in western Queensland.

"Many people hear of, but do not fully appreciate, that outback farms and towns are not surviving,” he said.

Mr Cutts said last year's inaugural rally was enjoyed by 66 people and could have been more.

"It would have been more than 100, but it was two days after Cyclone Debbie had hit and there were a few last-minute cancellations.

"One woman took two days to get from Tenterfield to [the starting point at] Dalby.

"But it went well; we raised a bit of money in the towns.”

This year, the Aussie Camping Rally is kicking off on the morning of April 2 starting at Jimbour House, north of Dalby, the same starting point as 2017, arriving at Routh Creek Station 20k east of Georgetown on April 9. Fellow travellers can join for all or some of the trip. Towns and stations visited will include Jandowie, Eidsvold, Cracow, Theodore, Middlemount, Capella, Clermont, Baralaba and Charters Towers.

"There is an entry fee and donation to Aussie Helpers,” Mr Cutts said.

"And camping fees are $100 a week.”

Otherwise it's all systems go, and Mr Cutts said he would like to thank last year's sponsors and supporters, and invites more for the 2018 run.

The trip will generally follow the path of German explorer Ludwig Leichhardt's famous journey in 1844.

"I will be in touch personally with all relevant towns and caravan parks,” Mr Cutts said.

"We look forward to meeting again many of the helpful hosts and participants of last year's rally.”

To join up or offer sponsorship, call Mr Cutts on 0428339969, or visit 'Help An Aussie Camping Rally' on Facebook.