Go crazy for $2 Red Rooster chips

DEAL: Red Rooster will sell their 'famous' large chips for $2 to celebrate reopening their Noosa stores.

THERE is good news for Red Rooster lovers and staff after it was announced the two Noosa stores will reopen.

A statement from Red Rooster on Tuesday afternoon stated seven of the chicken giant’s stores, which closed suddenly last week after it was reported its owner Sunstate Foods Pty Ltd went into voluntary administration, were back open, with all staff able to keep their jobs.

“We aren’t going anywhere,” the statement read.

“The stores have reopened, everyone still has their jobs and we still serve the best chips in Australia.”

To celebrate their reopening, Red Rooster have announced from Wednesday, October 23, for six weeks, customers can buy their “famous” large chips for $2.

“On top of this, if you are a Red Royalty member (or you become one) you can get free regular chips from 2-5pm every Saturday for the next three weeks.”

The deal is available at Red Rooster Noosaville and Noosa Civic.