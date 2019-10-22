Menu
Login
DEAL: Red Rooster will sell their 'famous' large chips for $2 to celebrate reopening their Noosa stores.
DEAL: Red Rooster will sell their 'famous' large chips for $2 to celebrate reopening their Noosa stores.
News

Go crazy for $2 Red Rooster chips

Caitlin Zerafa
22nd Oct 2019 4:58 PM

THERE is good news for Red Rooster lovers and staff after it was announced the two Noosa stores will reopen.

A statement from Red Rooster on Tuesday afternoon stated seven of the chicken giant’s stores, which closed suddenly last week after it was reported its owner Sunstate Foods Pty Ltd went into voluntary administration, were back open, with all staff able to keep their jobs.

“We aren’t going anywhere,” the statement read.

“The stores have reopened, everyone still has their jobs and we still serve the best chips in Australia.”

To celebrate their reopening, Red Rooster have announced from Wednesday, October 23, for six weeks, customers can buy their “famous” large chips for $2.

“On top of this, if you are a Red Royalty member (or you become one) you can get free regular chips from 2-5pm every Saturday for the next three weeks.”

The deal is available at Red Rooster Noosaville and Noosa Civic.

$2 chips red rooster red rooster noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa set to ‘Rise to Meet the Tide’ on climate change

    Noosa set to ‘Rise to Meet the Tide’ on climate change

    News Noosa set host eco fair to stimulate climate change action

    Noosa to hear of cat-astrophic decline of native species

    Noosa to hear of cat-astrophic decline of native species

    News EnviroForum in Noosa looks at the cat threat

    Free Noosa holiday buses to run again

    Free Noosa holiday buses to run again

    Council News Noosa’s free holidays buses at Christmas and Easter receive the green light.

    Cheers for Noosa beers to help our farmers

    Cheers for Noosa beers to help our farmers

    News Noosa to drink to drought relief so Let It Pour