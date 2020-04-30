Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CONNECTED: Verrierdale-based family business Figured Out Families are hoping to keep families connected this Mother's Day.
CONNECTED: Verrierdale-based family business Figured Out Families are hoping to keep families connected this Mother's Day.
News

GO FIGURE: How you can give the gift of family

Caitlin Zerafa
30th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A time when togetherness has never mattered so much, one Sunshine Coast family is hoping their creations will keep families together no matter how far apart.

Figured Out Families is the business venture of Verrierdales’s Sue and Jeff Tickner, and with Mother’s Day just around the corner they are hoping their family figurines will provide the perfect gift.

“This Mother’s Day more than ever before people are placing a lot of importance on family,” Ms Tickner said.

“It’s a connection that’s symbolic.”

Ms Ticker said she had been busy packing orders and writing notes from families who were sending gift to their grandparents.

“It’s from our family to yours, it is so true in every sense of the word.”

“This is everything we wanted this business to be.”

Figured Out Families have a range of figures that each represent different interests, be it dancing, football, gardening, photography and more - there is something for everyone.

“We have people calling us saying ‘we’ve had a new grandchild’ or ‘we have a new dog’ or people who have had a family member pass away, we can add angel wings,” Ms Tickner said.

“Everyone can still be together, no one is forgotten.”

CONNECTED: Verrierdale-based family business Figured Out Families are hoping to keep families connected this Mother's Day.
CONNECTED: Verrierdale-based family business Figured Out Families are hoping to keep families connected this Mother's Day.

Figured out Families began at Eumundi Markets six years ago and has grown to have a worldwide customer base.

“We have formed a lot of connections,” Ms Ticker said.

“Looking back on how it started and how it has progressed, it feels like it’s what we were meant to be doing.”

Ms Ticker said during the coronavirus pandemic people have connected more with the importance of family and she was honoured to be part of that giving process.

“The important thing in life is family, it is everything, it’s their world.”

“It’s an honour.”

More information at figuredoutfamilies.com

family life figured out families mothers day noosa business
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      ANZ profit tumbles 62 per cent

      ANZ profit tumbles 62 per cent
      • 30th Apr 2020 10:16 AM

      Top Stories

        Council’s ‘cash on hand’ to take a $40m hit

        premium_icon Council’s ‘cash on hand’ to take a $40m hit

        News Noosa Council are bracing for a $40 million financial crunch as a result of the coronavirus business shutdown.

        Inspiring Kabi Kabi street art to tell Noosa creation story

        premium_icon Inspiring Kabi Kabi street art to tell Noosa creation story

        News Inspiration Centre artwork to celebrate Noosa’s indigenous history.

        ‘I just want to go home’: Noosa tourists in limbo

        premium_icon ‘I just want to go home’: Noosa tourists in limbo

        News With no job prospects and funds very quickly running out, this backpacking couple...

        ‘CCTV key’: Teens arrested after crime spate, hooning

        premium_icon ‘CCTV key’: Teens arrested after crime spate, hooning

        Crime Teen accused of threatening with baseball bat is among five charged