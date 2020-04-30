GO FIGURE: How you can give the gift of family

CONNECTED: Verrierdale-based family business Figured Out Families are hoping to keep families connected this Mother's Day.

CONNECTED: Verrierdale-based family business Figured Out Families are hoping to keep families connected this Mother's Day.

IN A time when togetherness has never mattered so much, one Sunshine Coast family is hoping their creations will keep families together no matter how far apart.

Figured Out Families is the business venture of Verrierdales’s Sue and Jeff Tickner, and with Mother’s Day just around the corner they are hoping their family figurines will provide the perfect gift.

“This Mother’s Day more than ever before people are placing a lot of importance on family,” Ms Tickner said.

“It’s a connection that’s symbolic.”

Ms Ticker said she had been busy packing orders and writing notes from families who were sending gift to their grandparents.

“It’s from our family to yours, it is so true in every sense of the word.”

“This is everything we wanted this business to be.”

Figured Out Families have a range of figures that each represent different interests, be it dancing, football, gardening, photography and more - there is something for everyone.

“We have people calling us saying ‘we’ve had a new grandchild’ or ‘we have a new dog’ or people who have had a family member pass away, we can add angel wings,” Ms Tickner said.

“Everyone can still be together, no one is forgotten.”

CONNECTED: Verrierdale-based family business Figured Out Families are hoping to keep families connected this Mother's Day.

Figured out Families began at Eumundi Markets six years ago and has grown to have a worldwide customer base.

“We have formed a lot of connections,” Ms Ticker said.

“Looking back on how it started and how it has progressed, it feels like it’s what we were meant to be doing.”

Ms Ticker said during the coronavirus pandemic people have connected more with the importance of family and she was honoured to be part of that giving process.

“The important thing in life is family, it is everything, it’s their world.”

“It’s an honour.”

More information at figuredoutfamilies.com