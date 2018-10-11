Go on - scare them crows

KANDANGA State School is working to increase its student numbers as 2019 nears, and it's events like the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival which allow the student body to show off.

The school prides itself on its community connections, and its students won the children's category of the annual scarecrow festival last year.

P&C spokeswoman Lesa Bell said the children were eager to build their scarecrow entry this year before school broke for the September holidays, and they are hoping to impress the judges for the second year in a row.

Their scarecrows are in the mix for cash prizes across four categories, including one for scarecrows made from the area's aggressively invasive vine - cats claw.

All scarecrows eligible for judging will be on show from October to November 10, and a Google map will be ready next week to lead you down country roads to discover new scarecrows as well as places in Mary Valley Country.

Winners of the scarecrow awards will be announced at a harvest dinner with a seasonal banquet at Kandanga Kitchen on November 9, the eve of the Mary River Festival, from 6pm.

Mary Valley Artslink, which hosts the annual festival, will run the bar. Bookings through Eventbrite.

