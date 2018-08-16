Go seeking treasure on Noosa's North Shore

LIFE takes on a different perspective from the northern shore of the river.

Laying claim to one of the area's most desired and sheltered waterfront positions, this home sits comfortably on the Noosa North Shore famous for its peace, tranquillity and outlook.

From here, you look back across the river to the parklands and the restaurants that line Gympie Tce at Noosaville.

Offered for the first time to the market, the house on 1853sqm was planned to suit its environment and for maximisation of the uninterrupted water views.

The North Shore is a desirable address, a very tightly held area due to the pure river frontage, the serenity and the fact it will never be built out.

Just look at the neighbours - everyone looks out for each other yet respect their privacy. They like to be away from the rat race yet can still be connected to it. It's just a boat ride or a ferry trip away.

From the jetty and sand beach a lawn area runs up to the house with a wide timber deck running along the front.

History of the site dates back to 1942 but no one lived there until the 1990s when the present owner invited Andrew McKellar and Annette Warner to design this house.

The result was a modern riverhouse style in which they have tried to introduce the colours of the environment ... paper bark, foliage and the river are all brought into it. Three pavilions are across the front of the house, all with pitched roofs and high square-set ceilings.

Matt Black came up with design for the Japanese theme in the kitchen. Chinese stone floor tiles, all hand cut, flow throughout the house.

A bedroom wing runs to the back and all three rooms open to a veranda and 14.5m saltwater swimming pool in the north west.

The kitchen is in in a commanding position in the centre pod and there is a study on the second level.

Louvres and sliding doors are across the living area to give a dress circle view across the river to Noosaville.

The kitchen is set up like a teppenyaki bar so people who love cooking can be involved in conversation from the 900mm stove and gas cooktop.

A media lounge is to the east while a large dining area is to the west and comes with fireplace as well as space to fit a table with seating for at least 10.

From this river cottage you have a picture window to the world, plenty of natural light and air-flow.

There is full air-conditioning but it is rarely used.

The bedroom wing has a large laundry with bathroom and separate toilet then the three bedrooms opening to the pool.

A north-facing deck is off the lounge area linking to the main bedroom suite in the eastern wing. It comes with sliding doors to the deck so the river is right outside your door.

In the ensuite is a corner spa bath, shower with private window to the river and separate walk-in robe.

The shack at the back of the house provides good self-contained living with bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and lounge as well as a timber deck.

The double garage is made of concrete block, there are solar collectors and gas hot water.

Moor your boat on the jetty and from here explore the beautiful Noosa waters ways or head out past Laguna Bay to some of the country's best deep sea fishing locations.

