Go wild at Australian Body Art Festival

GO WILD: Organisers offered a taste of the upcoming Australian Body Art Festival to be held in April at the 'wild things' theme launch on the weekend. Amber Macpherson

THE countdown is on to the 2018 instalment of the Australian Body Art Festival, once again being held in its home of Cooroy.

Festival organisers held the official launch of this year's theme 'wild things' on Saturday, giving the community a taste of what's in store.

Two body painting artists Diana Ormston and Carleen Adorn created two living artworks in the theme that's sure to captivate audiences on the weekend of April 7 and 8.

"Today is a little taste of the spectacular artwork that you can see from dozens of artists in April at the festival,” event manager Danielle Taylor said.

The weekend is expected to attract dozens of artists and thousands of spectators from across Australia and overseas.

Acting Tourism Industry Development Minister Shannon Fentiman recently announced the Australian Body Art Festival would be supported this year with $10,000 in marketing assistance under round eight of Tourism and Events Queensland's Queensland Destination Events Program.

"This marketing support is invaluable for us in the second year of hosting the event in Cooroy,” Ms Taylor said.

"It will really help to get the word out there about this fantastic and unique festival.

"It will provide a bigger benefit to our sponsors this year too.

"We couldn't run this event without the support of our sponsors,” Ms Taylor said.

"We still have sponsorship opportunities available from as low as $250 so it's a great opportunity to support a fantastic local event.”

The event is centred on competitions in temporary body painting in categories of brush and sponge, airbrush, special effects and face painting.

The event also showcases competitions and exhibitions in photography and wearable art, which is costumes made from recycled materials.

It is a free festival that is a visual feast for the senses, offering inspiring artworks, street performers, costumes, entertainment, market stalls and more.

The festival is a community event run by Cooroy Chamber of Commerce volunteers, with support from funding partners.

Ms Taylor said sponsors were urgently needed to help fund the unique community event.

More information on the festival can be found at australianbodyart.com.au.