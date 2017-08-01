23°
News

'Godfather' of triathlon dies in cycling incident

1st Aug 2017 5:00 AM
2012 Noosa Triathlon Mark Jamieson and Garth Prowd. Photo:Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
2012 Noosa Triathlon Mark Jamieson and Garth Prowd. Photo:Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GARTH Prowd OAM, affectionately known as the 'Godfather' of Australian triathlon, a pioneer of sport tourism in Queensland and passionate athletes advocate, has died after a tragic cycling incident in Spain.

The local legend was the long-standing Noosa Triathlon race director, and played an integral role in the success of the event, helping it become one of the largest triathlons in the world.

With deep sadness, Mr Prowd's family announced his death on Sunday, July 30, aged 65.

Friend Lisa Pringle, of USM Events, released a moving statement on behalf of Mr Prowd's family, remembering him as "one-of-a-kind” and a revolutionary.

"Following a road bike accident while riding in Barcelona on Saturday, July 22, during a family holiday in Spain, Garth was critically injured and taken to hospital,” the statement reads.

"Garth passed away peacefully surrounded by his family - his greatest love - wife Robyn, daughters Sally, Megan, Katie and sons-in-law Matt and Ben.

"He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many and his loss will be felt by all who knew him.

"We will remember his incredible life and his contribution to Australian sport.

"He was a man who revolutionised triathlon, running and cycling events in Australia, who was himself an enthusiastic sportsman.

"Garth was widely renowned as 'one of a kind' for so many reasons. He loved music, sport, cars, motorbikes, surfing and most of all his family and friends.

"The family ask that you respect their privacy at this difficult time. Further details of funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Garth was involved for almost 30 years as managing director of USM Events, one of Australia's largest and most successful event management companies.

"After he sold the company in 2009, he was a highly sought-after consultant in event, sports marketing, tourism and media management.

"Garth was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 and was nominated for Australian of the Year in 2004. He also received a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2005 for his services to Australian sport.”

Noosa News

Topics:  cycling garth prowd noosa noosa triathlon usm events

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Phil Jarratt to share juicy surf tales at book launch

Phil Jarratt to share juicy surf tales at book launch

Legendary Noosa surfer and journalist Phil Jarratt to share juicy surf tales at book launch

Noosa alive! a huge success

NOOSA COMES ALIVE: Stage and screen sensation Naomi Price was the 2017 Noosa alive! ambassador.

Noosa alive! 2017 a success

Park entry 'spoilt by harsh upgrade'

CHANGED: The old Noosa National Park entrance and the 'hardened upgrades' just inside the park.

Park entry upgrade 'spoilt'

Tara our Survivor 2017 contestant

STRANDED: Check out how Eumundi's Tara Pitt copes stranded on an island with 23 other castaways in season two of Survivor.

Meet Eumundi's Tara Pitt who is on Survivor this season

Local Partners

Sunshine Beach school welcomes twins from Italy

Sunshine Beach State School students did a double-take as visiting international prep twins Giulio and Ginevra from Italy returned for more this year

Artists to open doors to public

FINE ART: Lake Macdonald artist Wendy Catlin.

Do a tour of local artists

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Stunt goes wrong on Karl’s show

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

The Badlands to play V Room in September

ON TOUR: Badlands will play in the V Room on September 1.

The Badlands tour to include Noosa

Raving On at the RSL with Buddy Holly Show

ROCK OUT: Kris Knight stars as Buddy Holly.

Australian Buddy Holly Show to play Tewantin Noosa RSL

Mendelssohn maestro to perform in Noosa

MOVES LIKE JAGGER: Queensland Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster/violinist Warwick Adeney.

Mendelssohn maestro to perform in Noosa

Noosa gig guide - what's on

Entertainment

Noosa gig guide - what's on

What's on at Noosa Cinemas

ACTION-PACKED: Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

What's on at Noosa Cinemas

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Brand New - Entry Level - Hospital Precinct

5 Affinity Place, Birtinya 4575

Unit 2 2 1 $409,000

Embrace the most amazing Sunshine Coast lifestyle when you invest in a slice of Birtinya Island living; "Affinity Place" in the booming Oceanside precinct offers a...

PENTHOUSE LIVING YOU DESERVE

408/11 Nicklin Way, Minyama 4575

Apartment 3 2 2 $849,000

Penthouse apartment 408 'Deepwater Point' offers panoramic views and a truly enviable easy-care lifestyle, with first class facilities at your fingertips.

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT, VIEWS FOREVER!

22/143 Lowanna Drive, Buddina 4575

Apartment 2 2 1 Offers over...

Ideal for home owners and investors alike, this top floor penthouse with direct lift access is located in the north tower of the secure, absolute beachfront...

A Lifestyle to Savour…

10/5 Affinity Place, Birtinya 4575

Unit 3 2 2 $525,000

Have you been searching for a 3 bedroom apartment with all the trimmings including two car park spaces and extra storage at incredible value? This is the one you...

First-Class Resort Style Luxury. So Many Options!

15 Mizzen Close, Wurtulla 4575

House 8 4 2 Contact Agent

Amber Werchon Property proudly presents to the market 15 Mizzen Close, Wurtulla; an elegant resort-style home, the finest in the area, offering an unsurpassed...

Ground Floor, Views, 2 Courtyards!

4/1-3 Buderim Avenue, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 2 2 Buyers In The...

This light-filled ground floor apartment in the popular "Osprey" resort, at the northern end of the Mooloolaba Esplanade, across the road from the ocean, and just...

Hamptons By The Beach

1 Admiralty Drive, Alexandra Headland 4572

House 4 3 2 Auction On Site...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this elegant family home in a blue-chip neighbourhood just two streets to the beach, offers expansive living spaces...

OWNERS HAVE PURCHASED ELSEWHERE MUST SELL!

7/59-63 Golf Links Road, Buderim 4556

Apartment 3 2 2 $995,000

NOW is your chance to downsize without downsizing! On offer is this immaculately-presented house size, single-level three bedroom plus study apartment with coastal...

Large Corner Townhouse

14/4-10 Primary School Court, Maroochydore 4558

Town House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday...

When position is everything it is rare to find the perfect one. This townhouse is located in the perfect position being located on the corner giving you more of...

When Dual Living and Size Count

30A Kiel Mountain Road, Woombye 4559

House 5 4 6 $1,350,000

andbull; Offering a tranquil Woombye lifestyle with lush undulating acreage andbull; Large and modern granite kitchen with open dining and pool views...

Management rights in focus

Property

Management rights in focus

Prime business investment opportunity

Landmark Noosa restaurant on the market

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!