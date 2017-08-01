'Godfather' of triathlon dies in cycling incident

GARTH Prowd OAM, affectionately known as the 'Godfather' of Australian triathlon, a pioneer of sport tourism in Queensland and passionate athletes advocate, has died after a tragic cycling incident in Spain.

The local legend was the long-standing Noosa Triathlon race director, and played an integral role in the success of the event, helping it become one of the largest triathlons in the world.

With deep sadness, Mr Prowd's family announced his death on Sunday, July 30, aged 65.

Friend Lisa Pringle, of USM Events, released a moving statement on behalf of Mr Prowd's family, remembering him as "one-of-a-kind” and a revolutionary.

"Following a road bike accident while riding in Barcelona on Saturday, July 22, during a family holiday in Spain, Garth was critically injured and taken to hospital,” the statement reads.

"Garth passed away peacefully surrounded by his family - his greatest love - wife Robyn, daughters Sally, Megan, Katie and sons-in-law Matt and Ben.

"He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many and his loss will be felt by all who knew him.

"We will remember his incredible life and his contribution to Australian sport.

"He was a man who revolutionised triathlon, running and cycling events in Australia, who was himself an enthusiastic sportsman.

"Garth was widely renowned as 'one of a kind' for so many reasons. He loved music, sport, cars, motorbikes, surfing and most of all his family and friends.

"The family ask that you respect their privacy at this difficult time. Further details of funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Garth was involved for almost 30 years as managing director of USM Events, one of Australia's largest and most successful event management companies.

"After he sold the company in 2009, he was a highly sought-after consultant in event, sports marketing, tourism and media management.

"Garth was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 and was nominated for Australian of the Year in 2004. He also received a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2005 for his services to Australian sport.”