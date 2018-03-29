Going bush is their best play for young learners

THE call of the bush and the connectedness to the land brings families from across Noosa to Sunshine Beach State School each Tuesday morning to participate in a free playgroup, where all the magic happens in their permaculture garden.

Run by a special team made up of teachers, university lecturers, wildlife specialists and horticulture enthusiasts it's not your everyday playgroup.

"We get down and dirty with a variety of activities each week,” teacher Bec Kennett said.

"We've made succulent planters wrapped in paper bark, natural teepees and so much more.”

She said families could be as active in the garden as they wanted or alternatively they could just "be at one in the garden”.

There are a variety of hands-on activities ranging from kids just playing with the worms in the worm bath, to creating clay creations or sitting under the fruit trees with volunteer Bob Carey listening to his stories about plants and animals in the surrounding environment.

"'Families come together in our wonderful garden and share experiences,” environmental university lecturer Di Seels said.

"It is all about connecting with each other and the environment around us.

"I feel the more we get out and just be, then, that's what great memories are made of.”

The Sunshine Bush Playgroup team consists of Bec, a long-standing teacher from the school, Di, the heart of the program and the amazing Bob with Anika and Stephen the fantastic horticulture specialists.

"Our team work together to provide a fun-filled environmentally charged journey each week that families will remember way into the future,” Bec said.

Families who have enjoyed the first few weeks are also impressed, returning weekly with excited children who cannot wait to see what is install for them.

"The Bush Playgroup is the highlight of my son's week,” mum Tameson said.

The playgroup is free and open to all families with under school-age children. For further information call Ms Kennett on 54746333.