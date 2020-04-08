Menu
Drivers at the bowser are getting better value for money in Noosa than most other Easters.
News

GOING CHEAP: Where the best Noosa petrol buys are this morning

Peter Gardiner
8th Apr 2020 6:30 AM
SO for all you keen petrol price bargain hunters, here is the online PetrolSpy Australia prices early this morning for Noosa and surrounds:

Yandina: 103.9

Cooroy BP: 109.9

Puma Peregian: 109.7

Pomona Caltex: 109.9

Pomona Shell: 109.9

United Doonan: 117.9

Caltex Noosaville: 117.9

7-11 Noosaville: 117.9

Freedom Fuels Noosaville 117.9

Noosa Civic Woolies: 117.9

Caltex Tewantin: 117.9

Coles Express Tewantin: 117.9

BP Tewantin: 118.9

Noosa Junction Coles: 117.9

Noosaville BP 117.9

Coolum United: 112.9 (E10 108.9)

7-11 Marcoola: 109.7

Meanwhile, as Noosa locals prepared for a very different Easter, staying at home, RACQ encouraged drivers to use their time wisely and ensure their cars were in tip top shape for when it comes time to hit the road again.

RACQ’s Lucinda Ross said while the club’s roadside assistance patrols attended more than 7,000 calls for help last Easter, it would be a very different story this year with widespread travel restrictions in place due to coronavirus.

“If you’re sitting at home wondering how to pass the time in isolation, why not look after your vehicle’s health by performing some simple maintenance checks,” Ms Ross said.

