GOING ‘CHEEP’: Two popular Noosa franchises up for sale

FOR SALE: Two long term Noosa fast food franchises are currently for sale. Picture: Supplied

ARE you Red-dy for the ultimate fast food lover’s business opportunity?

Both of Noosa’s Red Rooster stores are currently available for purchase and they are going ‘cheap’.

The Noosa Civic franchise is on the market for $105,000 and the Noosaville Drive Thru store for $130,000, respectively.

Head of Corporate Communications for Cravable Brands, which overseas Red Rooster, Lisa Owen said the stores would be a fantastic opportunity for the right person.

“As a franchise organisation we are looking for a great business-minded individual (or partners) who is customer-centric and community focused with great leadership qualities,” she said.

“And of course, a passion for providing great quality food.”

Both Noosa stores are currently owned by the company and they have made some changes to freshen up the stores and bring the brand up to date with others across the state.

“We’ve recently upgraded the signage at Noosaville Drive Thru and will commence an internal refurbishment this week,” Ms Owen said.

“So, it will be ready for someone to build a great business.”

Similar franchises in other parts of Australia are on the market for seven or eight times higher than the Noosa stores, which will interest the bargain hunting businessperson.

“These stores are priced to sell – but only to the right person with the right skill set and a drive to succeed,” Ms Owen said.

“The value of the stores will absolutely grow as the sales continue to grow.”