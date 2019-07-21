Menu
Global Nation play Tewantin Noosa RSL on Friday.
News

Going Global at the RSL

by Alan Lander
21st Jul 2019 7:00 PM

GLOBAL Nation is an upbeat cover act formed when a British singer met an Argentinian multi-instrumentalist at an open mic in Noosa.

Esteban took Iain's vocal diversity and added funky driving bass and haunting harmonies.

This South American uses his unique skills to loop the bass and lay down killer solos over the top.

Add to that the raw talent and technical ability of their young drummer Max and you have the perfect combination to start a party full of energy with a tight solid sound.

Modern chart toppers, pub classics, sing-alongs and fun party favourites as well as beautiful love songs, this band has everything you need to make your night special.

Catch them at Tewantin Noosa RSL on Friday, July 26 from 8pm in the Diggers Bar.

