Going Mentals at Tewantin

MENTAL as Anything, who are playing a gig on Sunday, October 27, at the Tewantin Noosa RSL on the Sunshine Coast.

Tickets are on sale now and they are $30 for members and $35 for non-members of this club. Don’t miss out on seeing this great live band as this show will sell out.

Solo support act Shane Kells will open this show and warm up the crowd from 1.30pm.

Doors open for this 18+ show at 1pm and Mental as Anything will hit the stage around 3pm.

Tickets can be bought by either calling the club on 5447 1766 or in person at 1 Memorial Ave, Tewantin.