Menu
Login
Mental As Anything who are playing Tewantin Noosa RSL on Sunday 27 October.
Mental As Anything who are playing Tewantin Noosa RSL on Sunday 27 October.
News

Going Mentals at Tewantin

20th Oct 2019 7:00 PM

MENTAL as Anything, who are playing a gig on Sunday, October 27, at the Tewantin Noosa RSL on the Sunshine Coast.

Tickets are on sale now and they are $30 for members and $35 for non-members of this club. Don’t miss out on seeing this great live band as this show will sell out.

Solo support act Shane Kells will open this show and warm up the crowd from 1.30pm.

Doors open for this 18+ show at 1pm and Mental as Anything will hit the stage around 3pm.

Tickets can be bought by either calling the club on 5447 1766 or in person at 1 Memorial Ave, Tewantin.

live music in noosa noosa tewantn whats on in noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Can you escape ‘scariest’ room yet?

    Can you escape ‘scariest’ room yet?

    News Noosa’s only escape room will take a ‘spooky’ turn this week as they theme up for Halloween.

    Hinterland bank set to close

    Hinterland bank set to close

    Breaking Cooroy’s Commonwealth Bank branch will reportedly close later this year.

    Hospice call for ‘friendly’ volunteers

    Hospice call for ‘friendly’ volunteers

    News Recently reopened Katie Rose Cottage Hospice is at full capacity and calling on...

    The Retail Doctor is: In

    The Retail Doctor is: In

    News Retail expert to visit and pour forth advice on how to enhance retailing success in...