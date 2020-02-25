Going off-grid in Cooloola means jobs bonanza

The Great Cooloola Walk upgrade project is going ahead this year.

AN AUSTRALIAN company has been chosen to start construction on the Great Cooloola Walk, with plans to establish a manufacturing facility in the Noosa hinterland.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said CABN, who were experts in eco-friendly, off-grid, nature-based accommodation would deliver new infrastructure north of Noosa.

“Cooloola is one of the most picturesque places in Australia,” Ms Jones said.

“With the right infrastructure, it has the potential to be a world-class tourism attraction.”

Ms Jones said CABN was working with the Kabi Kabi traditional owners to feature the sustainable cabins along the trail.

“CABN’s simple approach is what we want, locally sourced material designed to make as little impact on the environment as possible while adopting a leave no trace philosophy,” she said.

Ms Jones said the Cooloola Great Walk could create dozens of jobs and attract tourists from across the world seeking eco-tourism or wellnesses experiences.

Construction is likely to be completed later this year. CABN currently operates in South Australia and Victoria and now plans to establish a manufacturing facility in the Noosa hinterland as part of delivery of the project.

Kabi Kabi representative Brian Warner said his people already had good engagement with the proponents short-listed for this eco-tourism process.

“Our links here are over thousands and thousands of years and from now can help better tell that great story to the world,” Mr Warner said.

Tourism Noosa, which had put in a tender in for “this exciting project”, has congratulated CABN on the appointment.

“We are looking forward to working with them as they deliver their eco-accommodation experience on the Cooloola Great Walk,” Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said.

“This will be an exciting addition to Noosa’s already growing nature-based eco experiences,” she said.

“We know more and more visitors are seeking sustainable experiences and this will showcase the natural beauty of Noosa and recognition of Noosa’s UNESCO Biosphere Status,” she said.