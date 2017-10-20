Going to waste a shame as system is 'rotten'

FOOD RESEARCHER: Noosa's Tara McKenzie is upset by the amount of waste.

FOOD RESEARCHER: Noosa's Tara McKenzie is upset by the amount of waste. Contributed

UP TO 87% of undamaged harvested tomatoes were rejected based on cosmetic appearance, according to research carried out by a University of the Sunshine Coast team including Tewantin environmental science honours student Tara McKenzie

Ms McKenzie, 35, along with USC supervisor, Professor of Horticulture Steven Underhill, and research fellow Dr Lila Singh-Peterson found demands for premium, unblemished fruit and vegetables were contributing to alarming waste in this Queensland industry.

The researchers followed two supply chains from Bundaberg, one of Australia's largest tomato-growing regions, and the findings were recently published in the international journal Horticulturae.

Between 70-84% of produced tomatoes were left in the field, and only about 45-60% of the total crop reached consumers.

Ms McKenzie measured overall post-harvest losses from the field to domestic markets in Brisbane and Bundaberg to determine the impact of harvesting, sorting and handling practices, transport, storage and supermarket product specifications.

"At every link, from harvesting and sorting to the market floor, edible tomatoes that were slightly odd-shaped or marked, or too small or too large, were rejected because they didn't meet market standards for only premium, unblemished product,” she said.

"The ability of supermarkets to impose their own specifications and reject product by the pallet, based on a single blemish, gives them considerable power over primary suppliers and wholesalers.”

She said one industry officer likened the specifications to expecting fruit and vegetables to conform "like a pack of Arnott's biscuits”.

The highest losses occurred in the field and packing sheds, where mechanisation and automated grading and sorting allowed commercial farms to stringently adhere to private food policy and standards. "The level of food waste is heart-breaking and what is worse is the acceptance of this waste in our commercial food supply chain,” Ms McKenzie said.

The commercial grower involved in the research project stopped growing tomatoes shortly after it was completed.

Ms McKenzie was awarded first class honours for her thesis.