Going wild at Cooroy showcase

GOING wild at the Cooroy Fusion Festival is as simple reaching out and having a bushland neighbour popped on your arm or draped around you neck.

Thanks to the free Geckoes Wildlife Show sponsored by Greenwood Grove, getting up close and personal with Noosa abundant native creatures is a favourite family highlight of the May 12 festival.

"The Geckoes Wildlife Show is always a really popular feature of the festival and people of all ages like getting up close and personal with our Aussie animals and birds,” festival chair Chris Bell said.

"We've expanded their involvement this year and after the show on the main stage there will be walkabout the festival where you can meet and greet the animals, with plenty of photo opportunities.

"The Geckoes Wildlife team have a wide range of specialist skills and knowledge in the environmental area such as endangered species, fauna friendly backyards and wildlife corridors so it isn't just great fun to see the animals but a valuable learning experience for all ages too.”

Chris said Greenwood Grove shared a border with the natural wildlife corridor along Cooroy Creek and was a wildlife magnet.

It was just one of a range of free experiences and entertainment to be enjoyed.

"Cooroy is a vibrant hinterland township with strong community values, an incredible array of sporting, shopping, cultural and educational facilities, yet only a short drive to Noosa Heads, the beach and National Park,” Chris said.

Greenwood Grove's Rob Midgley said: "Cooroy Fusion Festival is all about showcasing all of these fantastic components of the Noosa Hinterland, which is why as the developers of Greenwood Grove we sponsor this wonderful community event.”

Some of the other activities already confirmed for the 2018 festival are the Cooroy Bendigo Bank entertainment tent; the Noosa Council Cooroy Library activities; Cooroy RSL Pickled Possum Bar; Cooroy IGA Tastes of the Hinterland marquee; Wythes Real Estate photo booth and Mother's Day card making.

The day will also feature displays at Cooroora Woodworkers, Cooroy Camphor Laurel, Noosa Orchid Society and the Butter Factory Arts Centre plus market stalls and many other free activities like rides and face painting.

The festival's sponsors include the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Noosa, Suttons Cleaning Service, Cooroy Service Centre, Gelignite Jacks, Mower and ATV Solutions, Sunny Coast Accountants, Palm Lake Resort, SPM Law, Hinternoosa Real Estate and Katie's Ark.

Fiona Winter Realty is providing volunteer support this year for the dedicated community members who make the festival fun, fabulous and free.

For more information head to cooroyfusionfestival.com.au.