Going with the traffic flow is good trading for Go Noosa

WAY TO GO: Noosa Junction is impressed withthe Go Noosa transport tirals according to Michael Tozer.

the 'Go Noosa' transport trials - running from December 15h through to January 28.

This week, hear from the two of the local business associations who have helped support the trials.

Designed and implemented by Noosa Council, the six week Go Noosa transport trials have also been supported by the Noosa Junction Association, Hastings Street Association, Zero Emissions Noosa, Tourism Noosa and the Noosa Residents and Ratepayers Association.

President of the Noosa Junction Association Michael Tozer said to date, the transport trials have had a positive impact.

"On behalf of the association I commend council for the effort they've committed to the Go Noosa program," Mr Tozer said.

"We've seen some great results with the free buses and park and ride options throughout the Junction, with traders and businesses in the area all reporting their best foot traffic in years. The transit centre and bus stops have all been well patronised, and the mix of parking times implemented seemed to turn over car parks really well too.

"At the end of the trial period we'll gather further feedback and we look forward to meeting with council and other stakeholders involved in the trials to see what we can build on for the Easter holidays."

Shane Harvey from the Hastings Street Association said business in the precinct had also offered positive feedback, especially pertaining to the free buses and additional parking at Lions Park.

"We've also noted that the traffic flow has significantly improved with the implementation of traffic controllers in key location in to and on Hastings St,"he said.

The Go Noosa transport trials - including the free holiday buses - end on January 28. For more information on the Go Noosa transport trials, visit https://www.noosa.qld.gov.

au/go-noosa where you can find a full fact sheet and a list of FAQs as well as provide feedback.

Next week: Have your say on the Go Noosa transport trials!