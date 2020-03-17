"Leading force" family law firm in liquidation

A LARGE Gold Coast family law practice touted as a "leading force" in the industry has fallen into voluntary liquidation.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission published a notice today that liquidator Domenic Calabretta, of Mackay Goodwin, has been appointed to Wiltshire Lawyers Pty Ltd, which traded as ATF Wiltshire Lawyers Trust.

Director Andrew Wiltshire passed a resolution at a meeting on Friday to voluntarily wind up the company.

The resolution read: "That as the company is unable to pay its debts as and when they fall due, the company be wound up voluntarily and that Domenic Calabretta be appointed liquidator for the purposes of such winding up."

Andrew Wiltshire’s family law practice is in liquidation. Picture: Tim Marsden

Mr Wiltshire, the sole director of Wiltshire Lawyers, could not be reached for comment nor could Mr Calabretta.

The Bulletin phoned the Benowa office to find that the mailbox was full and messages could not be left.

In 2018 Wiltshire Family Law moved from Bundall to a 700sq m office building at 192 Ashmore Rd, Bundall, after signing a 10-year lease.

Mr Wiltshire said at the time that the business had outgrown its former premises as it had experienced "significant growth".

"We needed to ensure our new office premises would not only accommodate our current requirements, but also make provision for future growth," Mr Wiltshire said at the time.

"This certainly cements our commitment to maintaining our position as a leading force in family law in Queensland."

The practice had more than 25 staff, including lawyers that were specialists in the areas of divorce and property settlement.

The building at 192 Ashmore Rd is now on the market for sale or lease through Richard Graham, of LJ Hooker Commercial Gold Coast.