This is why prawns will cost you $40 per kg

Prawns a plenty aboard C-Rainger as Donna King puts out more prawns to be bought fresh from the trawler at The Spit in time for Easter. Picture Glenn Hampson

FISHING boats and prawn trawlers will be labouring through some pretty "ordinary" conditions offshore to keep up with demand ahead of Good Friday - the second busiest date on the calendar for seafood.

"The rush has already started. We've had people calling in and today it should pick right up," said Tasman Star Seafoods co-owner Peter Duncombe.

Like C-Rainger crew member Donna King and other commercial anglers at the Gold Coast Fishermens Co-Operative and south of the Queensland border, Mr Duncombe's sons would be fishing through the night.

Donna King with plenty of prawns. Picture Glenn Hampson

"It's looking a bit ordinary offshore at the moment but my sons were out working last night," he said.

Mr Duncombe said wild-caught fish were difficult to come by due to heavy weather in North Queensland, which had hampered supply.

Tasman Star Seafoods is selling large king prawns for $38.90 per kilogram, snapper fillets for $46.90 per kilogram, salmon for $36.99 per kilogram and Barramundi for $39.99 per kilogram.

"We've got our trawlers out there, but wild-caught fish is a little tight at the moment, mainly due to all the weather up north," he said.

He said Good Friday was easier to supply rather than the massive demand for crustaceans in the lead-up to Christmas.

"Cooked prawns are always popular, but people are also after snapper, salmon, barramundi and red emperor over Good Friday," he said.