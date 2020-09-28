Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

High profile lawyer to come clean on drugs charges

by Patrick Billings
28th Sep 2020 1:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A high profile lawyer fond of pink suits and the motto "don't speak to the police" will come clean on cocaine possession.

Colourful Gold Coast legal identity Campbell MacCallum is facing two counts of possessing the dangerous drug.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court was today asked by his lawyer Andrew Hanlon, of Potts Lawyers, to set a date for a "lengthy plea of guilty".

MacCallum was charged with possessing dangerous drugs in July after the Crime and Corruption Commission raided his home and allegedly found a quantity of cocaine.

Garry Turner (right) and lawyer Campbell MacCallum leave the Supreme Court in Brisbane last month, Mr MacCallum was not present today. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle
Garry Turner (right) and lawyer Campbell MacCallum leave the Supreme Court in Brisbane last month, Mr MacCallum was not present today. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle


He is the second solicitor of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers to be charged by the CCC which has been investigating the firm.

Magistrate Michael Quinn adjourned the matter until December 14 allowing an hour "for the lengthy plea of guilty".

MacCallum was not present in court today.

Originally published as Gold Coast lawyer to come clean on drugs charges

More Stories

campbell maccallum cocaine court crime drugs editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flees with cash after teen threatened with knife

        Premium Content Man flees with cash after teen threatened with knife

        Crime A man has demanded money from a supermarket employee while threatening him with a knife. WATCH THE CCTV FOOTAGE

        Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

        Premium Content Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

        Crime Employee finishing shift used helmet to fight off armed man, police say

        Dog owner’s tick warning after heartbreaking loss

        Premium Content Dog owner’s tick warning after heartbreaking loss

        Pets & Animals "It didn't even cross my mind (that it was) a tick."

        ‘Only dream about it’: Boat to give handicapped experience

        Premium Content ‘Only dream about it’: Boat to give handicapped experience

        News New boat will give handicapped adventure seekers sea experience