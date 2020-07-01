Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Illegal dumper Timothy Yoxon is to be sentenced in August.
Illegal dumper Timothy Yoxon is to be sentenced in August.
Crime

Rapping actor confesses to illegal dumping

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
1st Jul 2020 10:39 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast rapper, model and actor who was an extra on the TV show Neighbours, has pleaded guilty to a load of waste dumping offences in apparent acts of environmental vandalism.

The rapper, James Yoxon, who goes by the name 'Freewyo' went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday in a case prosecuted by the Department of Environment and Science.

The illegal waste dumpings included areas in the Lockyer Valley.

Prosecutor Eva Coggins said all complaints from other jurisdictions had been transferred to the Ipswich court for Yoxon to plead as no pleas to the 18 charges were yet entered.

"I will represent myself your honour. I'll enter a plea of guilty today," Yoxon told Magistrate David Shepherd.

James Timothy William Yoxon, from Southport, pleaded guilty to 17 charges that he illegally dumped waste at various places in 2018; and one charge that he carried out environmental relevant activities without environmental authority between August 22, 2018 and November 5, 2018 at Ipswich and elsewhere.

Yoxon pleaded guilty to all 18 charges as each was read out.

The offences relate to incidents of illegal dumping at Laidley, Upper Flagstone, Ballard, Withcott, Adare and Lake Clarendon in the Lockyer Valley, Mount Rascal, (Toowoomba region), Coolum Beach, Landsborough, Burpengary, Yandina Creek, Berrinba, Forest Lake and Oxley.

Ms Coggins said the sentence would likely take two hours.

Mr Shepherd set aside a date in August for Yoxon's sentence.

The case was first mentioned in April and put on hold for some months because of the COVID-19 pandemic restricting the operation of Queensland courts.

illegal dumping ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Closed border threatening beach safety

        premium_icon Closed border threatening beach safety

        Business Noosa surf clubs is desperate for the state’s borders to reopen, with the closure having a knock-on effect that could threaten the safety of beach goers.

        Regional Queensland is party drug central

        premium_icon Regional Queensland is party drug central

        News Regional Queensland becoming the national hotspot for party drug

        University enrolments soar despite campus closures

        premium_icon University enrolments soar despite campus closures

        News CQ UNIVERSITY has confirmed they will close the doors to their Noosa campus by the...