WINNER: Coolangatta Gold winner Lana Rogers will speak to more than 800 Noosa nippers.
Golden girl ‘role models’ to be celebrated

Caitlin Zerafa
22nd Oct 2019 8:00 AM

NOOSA’S Lana Rogers and Courtney Bryant dazzled at the recent Coolangatta Gold and this weekend will be down on Noosa Beach chatting to club’s surf stars of the future.

The athletes will celebrate their win as they share their inspiring stories with more than 800 nippers outside Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club this coming Sunday, October 27, and if you happen to be at the beach feel free to head along and say hi.

Rogers took out the prestigious Coolangatta Gold on October 13 with a race time of 4hr27min51sec, while Bryant won the short course in 2hr34min10sec.

Courtney Bryant.
Noosa Heads President Ross Fisher said the girls’ hard work and results are a great inspiration for the next generation of surf life savers.

“Lana and Courtney are a true inspiration to our club and the community,” Mr Fisher said.

“They are great role models showing that dedication and hard work pays off.”

Mr Fisher said they welcome people to celebrate the girls’ achievements from 7.45am.

Noosa News

