Biggest Golden Globe winners, snubs
The 76th Golden Globe Awards will see Nicole Kidman compete with Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Glenn Close and Rosamund Pike for the Best Actress award.
Nominations for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual ceremony, which honours achievement in film and television, were announced overnight, with the Aussie actress earning a nod for her performance in Destroyer. Unfortunately, Kidman missed out on a double nomination for her role in Boy Erased, as did co-star and fellow Aussie Joel Edgerton, who also directed the coming-of-age film.
Political comedy Vice took home the lion's share with a whopping six nominations, narrowly edging historical comedy The Favourite, road trip movie Green Book and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, all with five nominations each.
Vice, Adam McKay's scathing biopic about George W. Bush selecting Dick Cheney to be his running mate in 2000, won't make its way to Australian cinemas until Boxing Day, but it has quickly become the talk of Hollywood as the surprise Globe leader.
The comedy-drama collected Best Picture, a Best Actor nomination for Christian Bale's nearly unrecognisable performance as the former US vice president, a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Amy Adams' role as Lynne Cheney, Best Director and Best Screenplay nods for McKay, and a Best Supporting Actor nod for Sam Rockwell. (Adams scored a coveted Golden Globes hat trick, nominated for her work in HBO's Sharp Objects, of which she's also a producer so is nominated in the Best Limited Series category).
Unsurprisingly, A Star Is Born picked up a Best Actress nomination for Gaga's career-defining performance as struggling artist Ally, as well as a Best Director and Best Actor nomination for Cooper.
Black Panther, If Beale Street Could Talk and Mary Poppins Returns all earned multiple nominations.
Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, which has seen its awards hope wane in recent weeks, failed to launch, scoring neither a Best Film nod, nor one for Ryan Gosling's leading performance. It did, however, land nominations for Claire Foy and its score.
Also noticeably left out was Ethan Hawke's performance as an anguished pastor in First Reformed.
Oscar hopefuls The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Ben Is Back, First Reformed, The Hate U Give, Hereditary, On the Basis of Sex, Private Life, The Rider and Widows all went unnoticed. Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan's much anticipated Mary Queen of Scots also missed out.
In the television categories, limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace picked up four nominations. Barry, The Kominsky Method and Homecoming scored three nominations, as did Sharp Objects, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and A Very English Scandal.
This Is Us, starring Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimigilia, missed out on any Golden Globe love.
American Horror Story, Black-ish, Better Call Saul, Orange Is the New Black, Silicon Valley and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt were all shut-out.
House of Cards also failed to earn any nominations for its final season, which hit Netflix last month, sans Kevin Spacey.
Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale was also ignored for Best TV Series, however Elisabeth Moss and Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski picked up nominations for their stellar performances.
See the full list of 2019 Golden Globe Nominations below:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Rosamund Pike (A Private War)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
Charlize Theron (Tully)
Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale (Vice)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)
John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams (Vice)
Claire Foy (First Man)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Adam McKay (Vice)
TV
Best TV series - Drama
The Americans
The Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best performance by Actress in a TV series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Julia Roberts (Homecoming)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Stephan James (Homecoming)
Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Best TV series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Debra Messing (Will & Grace)
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Dirty John
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kieran Culkin (Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 6 on NBC.
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the ceremony.