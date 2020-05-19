Golden oldie Par 3 set to be a big hit again

Ready for a hit at Noosa Hills Par 3 golf course is new CEO Noel Brennan.

Ready for a hit at Noosa Hills Par 3 golf course is new CEO Noel Brennan.

AFTER changing hands in January, the always popular Noosa Par 3 Golf course's new owners have been busy restoring the course and club to its glory days.

Established in 1990, the course was born from the imagination and dedication of a much-loved local man, Keith Hill.

Originally an empty plot of land it, Keith had a vision to create "the world's best par 3 golf course" and it is the new owner's intention to continue the legacy of Keith and his wife Denise.

New CEO, Noel Brennan said as tribute to the Hills, the owners have re-named the golf course Noosa Hills Par 3 and with the new name comes a new look.

The clubhouse makeover delivers lighter interiors, upgraded bar and a revamped outdoor seating area.

The course itself, will continue to operate as a 36-hole par 3 course nestled among picturesque and tranquil bushland, home to many native animals including kangaroos.

Despite the recent challenges with COVID-19, the Noosa Hills Par 3 team is excited about the revival of "a golden oldie" and want it to become the thriving community hub it once was.

"As for most businesses, it has been a testing couple of months navigating our way through COVID-19 but I am very excited to relaunch this amazing property," Mr Brennan said.

"We are currently only open for golf but once restrictions are lifted I look forward to welcoming the local community and visitors to come and enjoy the great views around the course and share a beer drinking in the wonderful sunsets," he said.

Mr Brennan said the new owners want Noosa Hills to be the golf destination that welcomes everyone as it caters for all ages and skill levels and, unlike other clubs, the dress code is relaxed and bookings aren't essential.

He said it also boasts the best value golf on the Sunshine Coast with affordable green fees, memberships and drink prices.

Noosa Hills Par 3 rounds are being played with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

One-month memberships are currently available and six-month memberships commence July 1. Open 6am to 6pm, seven days a week. www.noosahills.com.au or call 5449 1666.

