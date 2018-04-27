Golden run for Sunshine team

STICK a fork in us.... we're done.

Last week's Aussie Titles, held at Scarborough Beach in Western Australia, brought down the curtain on what was yet another outstanding carnival season for the Sunshine Beach SLSC.

The "Aussies” as it's affectionately known saw the "best head to the west”, and as always, the competition from our youth through to the opens was fierce, with many highs and lows, but a record medal haul for the Team Sunshine outfit under a very happy first year head coach in Josh Minogue.

Our youth competitors kicked off proceedings, with the individual events delivering immediate success on day one.

Sarah Perkins hit the beach in fine style picking up silver in the U/15 Ironwoman, along with a hard earned fifth place in the surf race, before fellow State team member Abbie Tolano also had a cracking race to finish with bronze in the U/14 ironwomen, and a sixth in the board race final.

Wile U/14 Freya Wilson continued her fine season with a fifth placing in the surf race, with team mate Francesca McKinley finishing in a sixth place in the U/14 ironwoman.

Day two saw the team events get under way with the U/15 girls team of Jade Hooper, Abbie Tolano, Francesca McKinley and Grace Otto claiming our first gold of the carnival in the surf teams event.

Following a very tough weekend of competition for our youth crew, it was then over to the surf rescue event, a discipline in which Sunshine Beach has enjoyed huge success over the past decade, winning numerous state and national titles.

Well, that success has continued yet again with U/15's Amelia Ross and Jade Hooper finishing with the gold and silver medals respectively in the champion lifesaver event.

While in the Masters competition, it was another "Hooper” in the mix this time, with Jason Hooper picking up double bronze in the both the Surf Race and 2km Ocean Race event.

Next up, our open competitors finally hit the beach, with the nation's best lifesavers fighting it out tooth and nail in some very testing and unforgiving conditions, that saw the officials reviewing a record number of photo finishes.

In the U/17's, our girls team were scintillating, picking up numerous medals in both the individual and team events. Olivia Emanuel proved to all and sundry that she has huge future in the sport with a silver medal in the U/17's ski race. Olivia was then joined by teammates Ruby Nolan and Talisa Brady to take out gold in the Taplin Race, an amazing event consisting of the ski, swim and board legs, with the girls simply dominating their opposition.

Further glory then came Ruby's way, when she and team mate Charli McKinley came together to take further gold in the board rescue, while Ruby also finished with a hard-earned fifth placing in the ironwoman race.

The girls then continued their assault on the medal tally, with Ruby, Olivia, Talisa and Charli combining yet again to claim silver in the board relay, and bronze in the surf teams to finish off what was a hugely successful carnival for the girls.

In the U/17's boys, Max Moore, Flynn Ross, Max Smallman and Tom O'Connor contested a number of team's finals,

and with a little more luck would be among the medals, with their best result a

sixth placing in the surf teams adding valuable points the overall point score.