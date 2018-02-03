Golden times: 50 years of marriage

FIFTY years ago, John and Trish Percey spent their honeymoon in Noosa, and now they call our beach town home.

The couple celebrated their golden anniversary yesterday, recalling memories of visits to Noosa when it was a very different place, before moving here permanently seven years ago.

"Trish and I were married in Brisbane at St James Church, Coorparoo, on the 1st of February, 1968,” Mr Percey said.

"We spent our honeymoon at Noosa at a motel in Hastings St.

"The following year we stayed in an old Queenslander on the beach at Noosa, where Netanya (Resort) now stands.

"At the end of Hastings St there was the river and a caravan park. This is before the river was diverted to where it is today.

"I had been coming to Noosa to surf for several years before we were married and fell in love with the tranquillity of the area.”

Mr Percey said the couple snapped up two pieces of prime property in Sunrise Beach in the 1970s.

"We bought two blocks of land in Sunrise Beach, then called Sunrise Estate,” he said.

"We built our holiday house on one of the blocks. We were the third house built in Netherby Rise and had excellent views of the ocean and hinterland.

"We moved from Brisbane to Sydney and to Melbourne, however have been calling Noosa as our permanent home for the past seven years and are here to stay in the house we built over 40 years ago.”

Congratulations to John and Trish Percey, and best wishes for many more years of marriage.