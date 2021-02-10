Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Golden Breed Noosa surf shop with staff member Paris Smith. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
The Golden Breed Noosa surf shop with staff member Paris Smith. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Business

Golden tourism opportunity for prime Noosa site

Peter Gardiner
9th Feb 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 10th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This may be a surfing purist’s ideal Noosa stay – perched above the gateway to Hastings St and the famous Golden Breed male/female symbols with a world surfing reserve at your feet.

Golden Breed owner Nick Van De Merwe will be in Noosa Heads this week as his latest reinvention of his retail outlet at the Noosa Dr roundabout enters its latest phase – an application for a two-bedroom short stay.

Noosa Council’s planning committee on Tuesday saw a recommended approval for Mr Van De Merwe’s 90 sqm dwelling space above the retail shop.

The matter has been referred to Monday’s general council committee.

It is part of a demolition and rebuild which council development planner Lisa Pienaar believes will help revitalise the entryway to Hastings St.

Golden makeover planned for Hastings St entry

Two into one rebuild equals Noosa luxury

The artist's impression of what the Golden breed shop front will look like from the street.
The artist's impression of what the Golden breed shop front will look like from the street.

This is a far cry from the 1978 council approval for a car rental business on the site which these days is surrounded by tourist businesses such as the French Quarter and with Laguna Bay about 200m to the north.

In September the businessman flagged the upstairs “caretaker’s quarters” could be developed to offer much more.

“It’s so we’ve got flexibility really, it can be permanently let, it can be a caretaker’s place, it can be whatever,” Mr Van De Merwe said.

Ms Pienaar said under the council guidelines development in this location must contribute to the establishment of attractive streetscapes.

“The proposed development is consistent with and is considered to enhance the character of the area through the proposed design and retention of existing mature trees,” she said.

“The development meets the built form provisions in Noosa Plan, in that it is well articulated, using predominantly lightweight materials.

“Existing mature trees are to be retained and new landscaping and pavements will be introduced that complement the built form,” she said.

The development’s “indoor/outdoor interface” is seen as a benefit to the vibrancy and social interactions of the streetscape.

golden breed local business noosa development noosa's hastings st
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How young entrepreneur built booming side hustle

        Premium Content How young entrepreneur built booming side hustle

        Business A young business whiz has cracked the code to a successful side hustle by renting out his converted campervans to keen travellers while borders are closed.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Noosa cracks down on illegal campers

        Premium Content Noosa cracks down on illegal campers

        Council News Resident says parking bays at national park overrun by campers

        Uber for builders: New app saves time, money

        Premium Content Uber for builders: New app saves time, money

        Business A Sunshine Coast businessman is among the driving forces behind a new app that...