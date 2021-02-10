Golden tourism opportunity for prime Noosa site

This may be a surfing purist’s ideal Noosa stay – perched above the gateway to Hastings St and the famous Golden Breed male/female symbols with a world surfing reserve at your feet.

Golden Breed owner Nick Van De Merwe will be in Noosa Heads this week as his latest reinvention of his retail outlet at the Noosa Dr roundabout enters its latest phase – an application for a two-bedroom short stay.

Noosa Council’s planning committee on Tuesday saw a recommended approval for Mr Van De Merwe’s 90 sqm dwelling space above the retail shop.

The matter has been referred to Monday’s general council committee.

It is part of a demolition and rebuild which council development planner Lisa Pienaar believes will help revitalise the entryway to Hastings St.

Golden makeover planned for Hastings St entry

Two into one rebuild equals Noosa luxury

The artist's impression of what the Golden breed shop front will look like from the street.

This is a far cry from the 1978 council approval for a car rental business on the site which these days is surrounded by tourist businesses such as the French Quarter and with Laguna Bay about 200m to the north.

In September the businessman flagged the upstairs “caretaker’s quarters” could be developed to offer much more.

“It’s so we’ve got flexibility really, it can be permanently let, it can be a caretaker’s place, it can be whatever,” Mr Van De Merwe said.

Ms Pienaar said under the council guidelines development in this location must contribute to the establishment of attractive streetscapes.

“The proposed development is consistent with and is considered to enhance the character of the area through the proposed design and retention of existing mature trees,” she said.

“The development meets the built form provisions in Noosa Plan, in that it is well articulated, using predominantly lightweight materials.

“Existing mature trees are to be retained and new landscaping and pavements will be introduced that complement the built form,” she said.

The development’s “indoor/outdoor interface” is seen as a benefit to the vibrancy and social interactions of the streetscape.