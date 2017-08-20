22°
News

Gold's the winning colour for Noosaville hairstylist

Amber Macpherson | 20th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
STYLE: Sharon Nightingale holds the image of her gold-winning design entrance in the Colour Zoom awards, and will be representing Australia in the global finals in Barcelona.
STYLE: Sharon Nightingale holds the image of her gold-winning design entrance in the Colour Zoom awards, and will be representing Australia in the global finals in Barcelona. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER being a finalist seven times, hairstylist Sharon Nightingale won gold in the partner colourist Goldwell Colour Zoom awards this week.

"I've been a finalist seven years running - always the bridesmaid, never the bride,” Ms Nightingale said.

"Finally I got first place this year. It's very exciting.

"Reach for the stars - that's my motto.”

Ms Nightingale owns Noosaville hair salon Lustre the Colour Studio, and will be off to Barcelona in October to represent Australia in the global finals.

She said being a part of the prestigious colour and hair style competition for a number of years helped her chances of winning, as well as going one step further with this year's theme.

"I've always attended the global event as support team, I think that's what really gave me the edge this time,” she said.

"This year's theme was 'influx'. I went with metallic palettes in my hair style, a smooth flow of change.

"I drew inspiration from looking at a running river bed, with metallic tones, turning one tone in to three when the light hits it, the same way light does when it hits water.

"(Then I) put that in to the hair, so there was different tones and colours depending on how light hits it.

"There's an element of history in my entry. There's shapes I've cut before years ago, with a modern twist, making it edgy and now.

"I just pushed the boundaries a little bit further with this one. I've always wanted to make it beautiful for the clients in the photo, but this time I pushed that aside a little and just went for it.

"It got me over the edge, and I think it was using green as well.

"In a way, we had to dive in to our most artistic area within ourselves.”

The global finals in Barcelona are only a few short weeks away, where Ms Nightingale and her hair model will be attending in hopes of being crowned grand champion.

"We all have to recreate an image that we come up with, so I'll be travelling there with my model Kayla,” Ms Nightingale said.

"It's four days of competitions, education and parties.

"If I win, that will then allow me to be a part of the global team for 2020 that help decide the future theme for the next Colour Zoom.

"It's on my bucket list to win it.”

Ms Nightingale said just by entering the competition every year, it helps her team to broaden their horizons and have the confidence to take more risks in their work.

"We all (the hairstylists) entered individually this year,” she said.

"Unfortunately none of my staff were finalists but next year they'll get up and give it another go.

"The learning we receive from entering and creating an image, it allows us to think differently, allows us to never be stale, so we're always bettering ourselves for our clients.

"It pushes you to be better and be more creative.”

Noosa News

Topics:  colour zoom awards hairstylist lustre the colour studio noosaville

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Two bushfires burning, Sunshine Motorway closed

Two bushfires burning, Sunshine Motorway closed

Two bushfires are burning in the Noosa area and the Sunshine Motorway is closed in both directions at Peregian Springs

RSL club's new look already shaping up

Tewantin Noosa RSL's new "Junior Barracks" kids' play room with interactive games floor

Interactive play area first on Coast

Love begins on a migrant ship for Noosa couple

MEANT TO BE: Helmuth Maciejczyk and Gertrud Neumahr, now Mr and Mrs Macey, celebrate 50 years together since arriving in Australia as German immigrants.

German migrants celebrate 50 years since arriving in Australia

Students learn there's more to a career in the force

ON THE BEAT: Students tried a police career on for size when Pomona Sergeant Dan McNamara visited Noosa District State High School.

Pomona officer serves the harsh realities of a career in the police

Local Partners

Walking to a cure for Dravet Syndrome

A loving mother has organised a fundraiser walk for a very rare and unknown disease that her daughter suffers from.

Young talent serve the future of hospitality

Wasabi waiter and waiter of the year finalist Lara Graham, 22.

Noosa girl Lara Graham a finalist in Appetite for Excellence awards

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Survivor twist bound to shock

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor, but will everyone be happy? She’s bracing for a viewer backlash.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

A prince is sailing around the Whitsundays

Prince of Denmark Frederik is racing on Wild Oats in the Whitsundays.

Rumours circulating about where the princess is

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

Singer Taylor Swift has deleted her social media accounts

Social media wipeout prompts rumours of a new album

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

HOUSE SIZED DUPLEX WITH NO BODY CORP! PRIVATE, QUIET LOCATION WITH BUSH OUTLOOK! YOU WILL LOVE IT!

2/25 Clearwater Circuit, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 2 Price guide...

**Open Saturday 12-12:30pm** Positioned perfectly in a quiet location overlooking a vegetation corridor, you will love living here. The spacious home offers two...

RARE 980m2 Waterfront Vacant Land

14 Majorca Place, Kawana Waters 4575

Residential Land This massive 980m2 block of vacant land is unrivalled in its uniqueness, ... Contact Agent

This massive 980m2 block of vacant land is unrivalled in its uniqueness, with its perfectly positioned north-easterly aspect, a generous 20m wide water frontage...

When Dual Living and Size Count

30A Kiel Mountain Road, Woombye 4559

House 5 4 6 $1,350,000

andbull; Offering a tranquil Woombye lifestyle with lush undulating acreage andbull; Large and modern granite kitchen with open dining and pool views...

Perfectly Positioned in Park Haven

6/1 Peregrine Drive, Wurtulla 4575

Town House 2 1 1 Contact Agent

Located within the popular Park Haven complex, this immaculately presented two bedroom villa won't last long. You will love every aspect of living in this...

DIVE IN TODAY. BEFORE THIS ONE GETS AWAY.

22 Regatta Boulevard, Wurtulla 4575

House 3 1 3 Offers over...

- Set and forget home. Invest or occupy in excellent growth area - Solid brick beachside home recently repainted internally - Desirable 600sqm parcel of land with...

My Island Home

12 Flores Street, Kawana Waters 4575

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Island living in the heart of the Sunshine Coast on beautiful Kawana Island, conveniently located in close proximity to beaches, shopping centres, sporting...

Brand new luxury home in Mountain Creek school zone!

58D Alfriston Drive, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $829,000

A rare find in this area, this brand new has just been completed and is situated down a private driveway on an 808msq block . With a reserve at your back door and...

STUNNING OCEAN VIEWS!! MASSIVE 8 CAR GARAGE!! POSSIBLE DUAL LIVING!! LOADS OF POTENTIAL!!

51 Willis Road, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 3 9 High $500,000's

** Open Saturday 1.00 - 1:30pm ** This is your opportunity to acquire a quality, solid home with absolutely stunning views! Perfectly liveable as is or consider...

Owners have purchased elsewhere- Inspect today!

5 Panorama Ridge Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 $649,000

Set in a gorgeous leafy setting, this architecturally designed family home is located in the popular Panorama Ridge community. If privacy and a bush outlook are a...

GREAT LOCATION, GOOD SIZE BLOCK, LOVELY, PRIVATE HOME! DON&#39;T MISS THIS ONE!

48 Avocado Crescent, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 1 $425,000

** Open Saturday 11.00 - 11.30am ** Positioned on a good sized 600m2 block with fully fenced back yard with side gates for vehicle access and a separate fenced...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!