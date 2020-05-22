Golf Club responds to proposed housing development

A 246-unit development is earmarked as part of a gated community encompassing the Cooroy Golf Club.

As part of the GemLife development, Cooroy Golf Club would acquire two new fairways and a new $2.2 million clubhouse as part of the deal.

On October 18 2019, Noosa Council requested further information in regards to the application, including the proposed community benefits.

In reply to Council, Innovative Planning Solutions Director James Brownsworth responded to the request on behalf of the applicant.

Mr Brownsworth advised the proposal includes a new clubhouse and car park for the club, as well as a large spike in members.

The document states, ‘guaranteeing one golf membership per new dwelling in the GemLife resort for a period of ten years.’

Mr Brownsworth claims the spike in membership will boost the club currently struggling for new members.

“The Cooroy Golf Club is an important community use which has been experiencing financial hardship as a result of a declining membership base,” he said.

Cooroy Golf Club Secretary Andrew Dick welcomed the new development, but said it wasn’t all doom and gloom at the club.

“Like all clubs including bowls and golf clubs there is a decline in membership, however at present the Cooroy Golf Club (during and prior to the COVID-19 lock down) has managed to replace the decline in membership with a greater number of social golfers,” he said.

“The younger generation who are playing golf tend not to join a particular golf club, wanting the flexibility to play a variety of courses.”

Regarding the proposed GemLife development, Mr Dick said it would allow them club to support members and the community for many years to come.

“They will provide the club with a secure financial future and allow us to further develop the golf course,” he said.

“Not only for golfers, both local and visitors, but to further enhance it as a community facility with the new proposed clubhouse.

“The construction phase will employ local trade persons and after it’s completed will also allow us to expand our work force.”