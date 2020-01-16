Golf pro with ‘the perfect swing’ teaches next generation

‘It used to be every one would be in the bar, now there is no one in the bar.’ Golf pro Terry Price, pictured here in 1995, reflects on how golf has changed over the years.

‘It used to be every one would be in the bar, now there is no one in the bar.’ Golf pro Terry Price, pictured here in 1995, reflects on how golf has changed over the years.

GOLF professional and coach Terry Price knows his way around a golf course better than most.

He should do, Price, 59 has been playing professionally for over 40 years.

From Jack Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros to Greg Norman and Adam Scott, Price has played with some of the greatest golfers of all time.

Terry Price in action during the Johnny Walker Classic golf tournament at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, 04 Dec 1992. (NAA EX NEWSMEL)

But even the man they say has ‘the perfect swing’ believes he has areas to improve.

“As a coach, the challenge becomes trying to demonstrate with an ageing body,” he said.

“I have to maintain my weight and my flexibility.”

The winner of 12 professional tour victories, including eight on the Australian PGA tour, Price believes a good coach is one that can demonstrate a skill rather than just talk about it.

“One of the things I object to is golf coaches who can’t do it themselves,” he said.

“If you are going to tell somebody something you should be able to do it yourself.”

Price is heading to Noosa for a three day coaching course at the Noosa Golf Club.

The Terry Price Golf School is tailored to achieve maximum benefit for all golfers, old and new.

.’It is some much fun for me, I never thought I would enjoy it so much.’ Terry Price on coaching.

As a coach, Price was surprised at just how much enjoyment he gets from guiding a new golfer and helping improve their swing.

“It is some much fun for me, I never thought I would enjoy it so much,” he said.

“It might be a 25 handicapper who is 65-years-of-age.

“I never thought giving back would give me so much enjoyment.”

Looking back on a career spanning over four decades, Price reflected on how much the game had changed over the years.

“It used to be every one would be in the bar, now there is no one in the bar,” he said.

“I used to be the only who would go to the gym, now every one goes to the gym.”

The veteran of the game said if he was coaching a 20-year-old version of himself, he knew exactly what he would focus on.

“I would put a lot of my attention on the putting and the short game,” he said.

“In my case I was always on the top of statistics for hitting the green in regulation but near the bottom for putting.

“That’s why I make sure these young kids lose the obsession of going to the driving range and hitting their driver.

The Terry Price Golf Clinic runs from Friday January 17 to Sunday January 19.

The course will be supported by Noosa’s Head Coach Jimmy Douris.

For more information contact 0420975546.