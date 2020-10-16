Golfer bitten by deadly snake during round on CQ course

RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman Quinton Rethus warns of the dangers of snakes as the weather heats up in Central Queensland.

A MORANBAH man had a golf round to remember yesterday when he stepped on what he thought to be a stick, but was actually a brown snake.

He was flown from Moranbah to Mackay Base Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after being bitten.

The golfer is the second person to be bitten by a snake in Moranbah this month.

The Mackay-based rescue helicopter has already flown 10 patients bitten by snakes this

year, including one in July, four in April and one patient each in January and February.

RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman Quinton Rethus said the summer heat was flushing out

snakes across the region with numerous sightings in suburban backyards.

With Reptile Awareness Day on Wednesday, October 21, he said it was the perfect time to remind residents and visitors that as the weather heated up, the number of highly-venomous snakes on the move in yards and gardens would increase.

"In the event of a snake bite, immobilising the patient and limb with a crepe bandage and

calling triple-0 could potentially save a life," he said

"Stopping the lymphatic spread of the venom is of paramount importance.

"With any snake bite, bandage the limb firmly, splint it if possible and immobilise the patient

immediately.

"Every snake bite should be managed as a medical emergency. Correct first aid could save

a snake victim's life."

The rescue helicopter service urged anyone administering first aid to a snake bite victim to

never wash the area or try to suck the venom out, to not incise or cut the bite or apply a high

tourniquet.

Identification of the snake was often possible at hospital by the venom present at the bite site.

Mr Rethus said a brown snake could potentially kill in as little as 30 minutes, so with any

suspected snake bite, seek medical attention urgently.

He says it was vital residents took precautions during the hot weather and made children aware of the danger of snakes, as most people were bitten when trying to kill or capture the reptiles.

"Watch your step outside and wear appropriate footwear at all times," Mr Rethus said.