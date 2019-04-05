Golfer can claim he's had a Birdie

DENIS Daebritz had birdies on his mind when he reached the 13th hole during the Noosa Springs Skins event a fortnight ago.

He was thinking of those birdies that score three stableford points and give Denis and his mates a chance of winning a few bottles of fine wine - not the feathered variety.

But as he strode to the tee on the 152m par three 13th, a cockatiel swooped down and landed on his shoulder - and stayed with him for the final six holes.

Denis christened his new friend 'Birdie' and the pair bonded remarkably.

So much so that Birdie accompanied Denis to the Plantation Room for post-game nibbles and the presentation of prizes for the popular event.

Then, sensing the bird didn't want to be left alone, Denis took Birdie home, thinking that perhaps he'd give it to his granddaughter. Then he remembered she had a pet cat.

A German neighbour said he would take care of Birdie, but body corporate regulations ruled out that idea. In the end, Denis decided he'd keep Birdie.

After two days, and with Birdie clearly happy with the arrangement, Denis went out and bought a cage for the bird. He also got 2kg of prime birdseed.

Perhaps it was the cage that upset Birdie because next morning he flew away and did not come back.

But the story doesn't end there.

A Noosa resident found Birdie on his veranda and advertised on Noosa Community's Facebook page for the owner.

Nobody claimed Birdie, so Denis - still with a cage and a supply of bird food at his home - decided to take care of the bird.

They stayed together for a fortnight, getting along famously. But the attraction of his own kind was too strong for Birdie and one day he joined a passing flock of cockatiels.

Nobody knows where he is now, but if you see Birdie please let us know. It would be nice to find his owner - if he has one. And Denis, by the way, has a cage, hardly used, going cheap.

Peter Owen