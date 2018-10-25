Golf's 'Wayward' bunch on mission to make Noosa a real hit

NOOSA TO A TEE: The Wayward golfers are keen to play the Coast courses and come back next year.

NOOSA TO A TEE: The Wayward golfers are keen to play the Coast courses and come back next year. Peter Gardiner

THEY may be called the Wayward tourists but this band of golfing "brothers” from way south of the border are bang on target when it comes to extracting maximum fun from their annual 10-day assault on the Sunshine Coast's best courses.

Danny Woodward started his Wayward Golf Tours back in 2006 and, since 2010, has been based out of the Coral Beach Resort in Noosaville, where they have just been anointed as ambassadors for the resort as well as Noosa and the Coast's thriving golf scene.

And, for the first time this year, resort manager Jon Thompson instigated a Coral Beach Challenge Cup foursome played and won earlier in the week.

"They're really good guys, we never have problems with them, they always come back and book a year ahead,” Jon said.

The Waywards are from the Sutherland Shire region and Wollongong, south of Sydney.

"I used to do short trips away with a friend of mine until he moved and I was playing golf with an A-grader and he said to me 'you're bloody wayward,” Danny said.

"So I decided to call me trip next year Wayward Golf Tours. We started out with 16 golfers and we get up to 40 now,” said the affable butcher who plays off a handicap of 21 at Kareela Golf Club.

This time there were 31 of them of mixed abilities, all tagging along with Danny as they play courses like Noosa Springs, Noosa Golf Club, Pelican Waters, Maroochy River and Nambour with just two days of rest which included beach visits.

Their final hit-out was yesterday at Twin Waters where they all wore their special Wayward tour shirts.

"It's a social event. The highlight is all the camaraderie - it's not all the same guys who come every year but they go home and tell everyone what a good time they had.

"I'm never short of people wanting to come along,” Danny said.

Tuesday night was a rest day at the beach for many topped off with a Coral Beach barbecue, where Danny handed out fines for the transgressions like "three-putting” on the course, with the $600-plus raised going to support charity Kids 4 Cancer.