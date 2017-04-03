'Goliath falling trees forced us to evacuate'

Noosa News journalist Amber Macpherson recounts the evening of March 30 when she evacuated her home for fear of huge trees crushing her house and her family inside.

I REALISED this weather system was a little more serious than I first thought when I received a phone call from the office advising me to stay home.

"It's probably best if you don't come in, the government wants shops to shut at 12 and APN is urging everyone to work from home," my colleague said.

I was at my home in Pomona, it was just past 8.30 in the morning and the rain was consistent, but not severe, and perhaps a hint of a breeze.

After heading out to take some photos of hinterland creeks swelling and grabbing a coffee in Cooroy, my mum and I agreed we've seen worse storms in our time on the Coast.

It was raining non-stop, yes, but the wind hadn't quite picked up and bridges in and out of rural towns were still a couple of hours away from overflowing.

The danger wasn't apparent in the rain, nor the gusts - we soon realised it was the very tall, very heavy trees ominously surrounding our house.

At about 3pm, two neighbours came over, one after the other, and warned us of the tree in our yard getting primed to collapse.

"There's a huge tree about to fall on our roof - don't go down that end of the house," advised my mum.

And like that, it fell - it sounded like a huge thunderbolt cracking and I covered my ears in fright, probably instinctually.

The old tree took out at least three other trees on its way down and crashed neatly on to our roof, with the trunk stretched across the width of our house - you could see the top of it poking its head over the other side.

The first tree took out two more trees in its path and rested across the width of our rood. Amber Macpherson

There was no water flowing in to the roof, the house was still standing and the power still running - we thought we came out pretty well, considering. Our house was merely a strong, sober friend effortlessly holding up its lanky drunk mate.

But as night fell, we noticed another tipsy-looking giant struggling to stay upright.

This was one huge and thick, perhaps a little shorter than the first tree but still an enormous monster.

Every so often, we'd hear a crack... crack... creak... crack. This tree was slowly falling away from our house and was resting at a 90 degree angle on another tree. This friend looked like it wasn't so sure of how sober it was itself, let alone to keep its mate from falling down.

We were surrounded by tonnes of weight ready to cause a colossal domino effect with our house in the firing line.

We had to leave. With dozens of destructive Goliaths unsteady on their feet, we were sitting ducks.

The second tree to uproot was 30m tall and weighed tonnes. This photo was taken the morning after the storm. Amber Macpherson

It was 11pm, my boyfriend and I packed up and drove off. My mum said "I'll be fine, I'll find somewhere to stay". I didn't like leaving her but my anxiety was through the roof, like the first tree.

I drove away from my mum, the dogs and the cat, into Cooroy, where there was no power and no reception. How was I meant to know if my mum made it out? Had a giant crushed our house with her inside? What about the pets?

At midnight, I went to get in my car and see if I could make a phone call on a payphone in town. But before I could, I text came through from my mum. "I'm alright, staying at neighbours."

The relief poured through me.

I've never had to evacuate a house before. I've interviewed families who have, and when they say "we're just relieved our family is okay", it never really clicked until now.

I've never been more frightened than I was when I could hear that second tree cracking and the roots coming loose.

The constant rainfall on the roof and gusts of wind slowly compromising the trees' structural integrity, the silt flowing down, unearthing their stability.

Insurance contractors removed the first tree from our house, but the second giant tree is still gently resting against its friend. The SES said it was stable - as long as there's no storms while we're waiting for it to be removed.

When I'm almost asleep and I hear a gust of wind, or rain on the roof, I jolt awake. I'd always respected old tall trees as wise, peaceful ancestors, but now I know they're deadly - I guess that's a new kind of respect.