GOMA hits road to Cooroy for creative kids

GOMATREAT: There's a chance for Noosa kids to tap into their creativity with the GOMA APT9 Kids on Tour program coming to Cooroy.

GOMA is coming to Noosa.

The Queensland Art Gallery Gallery of Modern Art will visit the hinterland during the school holidays with its interactive APT9 Kids on Tour program.

Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre plays hosts to the free program for families from January 2-15 in their Butterbox exhibition space.

With activity stations based on the artistic practice of internationally-acclaimed artists currently on show at GOMA's 9th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT9), children and families can explore diverse contemporary art styles and approaches from Australia, Asia and the Pacific.

It includes the EXPLORE interactive, a virtual experience featuring contemporary artworks in the APT9 exhibition.

"Kids on tour is always an exciting addition to our program,” BFAC co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said.

"We're proud to host it for a third year here at BFAC and having the APT9 featured in 2019 makes for some really engaging activities and concepts for families.”

Ms Sharples said it was a fantastic touring initiative to reach regional communities.

APT9 Kids on Tour includes activities developed by the Children's Art Centre in collaboration with artists Pauline Kimei Anis (Bougainville), Sadik Kwaish Alfraji (Iraq/The Netherlands), Gary Carsley (Australia/The Netherlands), Nona Garcia (The Philippines), Vincent Namatjira (Australia) and Jakkai Siributr (Thailand).

These activities are specially designed for children and families, enabling Sunshine Coast communities to enjoy key elements of the original exhibition, as on offer at BFAC.

APT9 Kids on Tour is open at BFAC 10am-3pm, Tuesday to Sundays from January 2 until January 15. Entry is free.

For more information about APT9 and APT9 Kids on Tour, plus a full list of venues, visit www.qagoma.qld.gov.au.