Gongs for two Noosa greats

TWO prominent members of the Noosa Shire community have been recognised in the Australia Day Awards.

Former tennis great and Noosa Heads resident Evonne Goolagong-Cawley has been made a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), while long-time Noosa mayor Noel Playford OAM has been additionally awarded a Member (AM).

Ms Goolagong-Cawley was recognised for "eminent service to tennis as a player at the national and international level, as an ambassador, supporter and advocate for the health, education and wellbeing of young Indigenous people through participation in sport, and as a role model”. She is founder and chair of the Evonne Goolagong Foundation since 2012, also founder of the Goolagong National Development Camp in 2005, and the Evonne Goolagong Sports Trust.

Ms Goolagong-Cawley was a board member of the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence from 2008 to 2011, a board member of the Australian Sports Commission from 1995 to 1997, and a member of the National Indigenous Advisory Committee for the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. She was also Ambassador for Tennis Australia from 1998 to 2005 among many other appointments.

Mr Playford was recognised for "significant service to local government in Queensland, particularly in the areas of governance and financial administration, and to the community”.

He was Noosa mayor from 1988-97 and again, post-council de-amalgamation from 2014 to 2016, and a Noosa councillor from 1982 to 1985 and 1997 to 2004.

"This award is really about recognition of the Noosa community's determination to restore its local council following amalgamation in 2008,” Mr Playford said. "I will never forget marching with thousands of Noosa residents from South Bank to Parliament House in 2007 with our 'We will never give up' message.

"The citation refers to service to local government in Queensland as well as service to the community, but if the Free Noosa campaign had not been successful there would have been no official recognition of the return of Noosa Council in 2014. "All those who kept the faith in local democracy can take a bow; on this Australia Day, we all share in the award, of this Order of Australia Medal,” Mr Playford said.