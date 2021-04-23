Conditions

It’s looking pretty good for the weekend with light to moderate winds forecast and great run in the tide with the full moon on the way. This should fire up a few fish.

Fishing guru Scott Hillier smashed his saltwater PB when he caught this 1.02m barra while filming in Rockhampton. Picture: Scott Hillier

Species

The Pelagics have been great for the last few months and again will really enjoy the run in these tides.

Long tail and Mac tuna will be busting up the bait balls.

Casting metal slugs, plastics and stick baits or trolling hard body lures around the edges should see a few fish.

A few early season Snapper is starting to show up on the wider grounds with whole pilchards and Squid on a running ball sinker rig.

Area

The areas down towards Old Woman Island then up to the Peg off Caloundra are holding fish.

Some monster mackerel are being also caught on the troll around the 8 and 12 mile Caloundra with live yakkas.

Inshore

Couple good mud crabs are on the move mid reaches of most rivers and creeks producing a few nice crabs.

Originally published as Good conditions should fire up fish: Hillier