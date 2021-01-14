Menu
Maleny Dairies owner Ross Hopper says the proposed 60-day fresh milk will not impact Sunshine Coast dairy farmers.
Business

‘Good luck to them’: Farmer unfazed by 60-day milk

Matt Collins
14th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Maleny Dairies owner Ross Hopper says the launch of milk that stays fresh for 60 days will not affect what he does.

Food-technology company Naturo has produced trial batches of the 60-day fresh milk at its manufacturing plant in Coolum and is on track to finalise accreditation to sell domestically from late next month.

But long-time Coast dairy farmer Ross Hopper said he did not see the long-life fresh milk as competition.

“We cant see it impacting us too much,” he said.

“Good luck to them if they can pull it off.”

Mr Hopper said the new innovation would not affect the industry in the same way $1 milk did.

He said his business was getting up to 18 days from fresh milk and aiming for 21 days solely from good practices.

“It is all to do with good hygiene and keeping milk fresh and clean,” Mr Hopper said.

He was confident of a fruitful year after a tumultuous 2020.

“We were concerned in February last year,” he said.

“This time around our milk sales are doing well and we will be keen to take on farmers.

“It’s warming to know that people are happy to keep supporting local.”

