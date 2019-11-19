‘Good news’ for koalas in bushfire zone

INJURED WILDLIFE: Sunshine Coast resident are being urged to keep an eye out for wildlife in the wake of recent bushfires Photo: Noosa Council Facebook

WILDLIFE workers have once again been on high alert scouring charred bushland for signs of life after recent devastating bushfires.

Areas around McKinnon Dr are known koala habitats and concerned were high as a fierce fire ripped through last Friday.

Despite the extensive area burnt at Cooroibah, Wildcare's Bernard Jean said they found no koalas, something he said was a "good sign".

"We've been there for two full days around Lake Cooroibah Rd looking for koalas," Mr Jean said.

"We had detection dogs come with us to find koalas but we didn't find any."

"It's good news in a sense because hopefully they've escaped."

Mr Jean said during a bushfire koalas climb to the highest part of a tree and he was hoping in this case that has saved them their lives.

While rescue teams did find burnt remains of a snake and possum, the number of injured animals was low, with one injured lace monitor and two kangaroos found.

"We don't like seeing animals injured," Mr Jean said.

Mr Jean said people still need to be aware of injured wildlife.

"We need people to keep an eye out and put water out for animals."

He said it was important residents not attempt to touch wildlife or "force" feed them water as there was potential animals could drown.

"Give us a call and we will come as quick as we can."

Mr Jean said wildlife workers were currently on Noosa North Shore to assess any animal that may have been caught up in this week's fire.

In between the fires, workers have also been called to several incidents involving mother koalas and their joeys.

"We've had a lot happening in the region," Mr Jean said.

"We had an incident last week with a mum and a baby crossing the road at the Girraween roundabout."

Mr Jean said the koalas were not hit by a passing car but the incident was enough to scare off the mother.

"We found the female baby and took her to Australia Zoo but we couldn't find the mum."

"The little one was 2.2kg so almost a viable weight to be on her own, but now she is separated from her mother."

Mr Jean is also calling out to the community to donate to local wildlife organisation as expenses continue to mount due to the number of call outs.

To call in an injured animal phone 1300 ANIMAL or WILVOS on 5441 6200. Alternatively the call Wildlife Rescue Sunshine Coast on 0458 682 152 or Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital 5436 2097.