A man has allegedly been brutally bashed after attempting to help a man who was lying on the road in Noosa Junction.
Crime

Good Samaritan brutally bashed at Coast bus stop

Matt Collins
28th Aug 2020 2:05 PM
A good Samaritan has been left with a broken eye socket and a severe fracture to his face after he was bashed by at least one person on a night out.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said a couple were on their way home from dinner about 11.30pm on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The victim and his partner noticed a male lying on the road outside the bus terminal on Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Junction.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said when the man got out of his vehicle to assist, he was confronted by two males and a female.

Despite the victim attempting to tell the group he was trying to assist the man on the road, Sen-Sgt Edwards said he was brutally attacked by at least one of the group, causing a broken eye socket and head injuries.

The victim's partner then took him to Noosa Hospital where his injuries were assessed.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said police were currently attempting to identify the people involved and investigations were ongoing.

