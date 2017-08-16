27°
Good Shepherd Fair ends with a bang

16th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
SPECTACLE: The Good Shepherd Fair culminated in an exciting fireworks display at dusk.
SPECTACLE: The Good Shepherd Fair culminated in an exciting fireworks display at dusk.

THE Good Shepherd Lutheran College Fair went out with a bang with an exciting fireworks display concluding the school's largest fete in history.

August 5 saw hundreds join in the fun with plenty of rides, stalls, games, competitions and performances to keep families entertained all day.

Cars were even seen pulling over on Walter Hay Dr on the perimeter of the college to admire the fireworks spectacle.

The new format for the Shepherd's Fair drew maximum crowds, with organisers shifting the event to later in the day to avoid morning sports and having a fireworks display as the finale.

Children and adults were entertained by the rides and events and families enjoyed the petting zoo.
Children and adults were entertained by the rides and events and families enjoyed the petting zoo.

Shepherd's Fair co-ordinator Karen von Homeyer said "it was a great day out for the whole family”.

"There was something for everyone at this year's fair - no matter the age,” Mrs von Homeyer said.

"However, an event like this just would not be possible if it wasn't for a very dedicated group of volunteers from the college parents and staff.

Families enjoyed the petting zoo and plenty of other activities.
Families enjoyed the petting zoo and plenty of other activities.

"Apart from the wonderful sense of community an event like this creates, it is also an invaluable fundraising exercise for the college, with all the funds raised going directly to providing additional facilities and resources for our students.”

The Shepherd's Fair relied heavily on the support of local businesses to make the day possible, including donations for the silent auction and the raffle.

Topics:  good shepherd lutheran college noosa noosaville school fair school fete

Local Partners

