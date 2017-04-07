Good Shepherd stars ready to rock on back to the big hairy hits

ROCK ON: GSLC cast channel the 1980s for Rock of Ages.

CUE the drum machine as Good Shepherd Lutheran College students are going back to the future to the days of power ballads and bands with big bands with big egos and even bigger hair.

Welcome to the college's production of the Rock of Ages that relives the the decade of "hairy” metal music with four energetic, head banging performances at The J from 11 - 13 May 2017. The five time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, which was also made into a Hollywood feature film, will be brought to toe-tapping life by Good Shepherd students from Years 8 to 12.

With enough hairspray to burn a hole in the ozone layer, Rock of Ages is a feel good rock'n'roll love story of a small town girl with stars in her eyes whose life collides with an aspiring young rocker on the Sunset Strip in LA.

Their rock'n'roll romance is full of head banging, hair- raising twists and turns that will leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

According to college music director Heidi Woodruff the musical will feature more than 27 undeniable 80s hits from bands like Night Range, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar and Twisted Sister.

"Every performance promises to have the audiences singing along and dancing in the aisles,” Mrs Woodruffat said.

"With a cast of more than 50 students, and also featuring the Good Shepherd Band of six members, it's going to be a big performance,” said Mrs Woodruff.

Mrs Woodruff is full of praise for the team effort that goes into a production of this size.

"The time, passion and dedication of students, staff and parent have committed to making this production a success is inspiring.”

"Every year the standard of the annual college musical production reaches greater heights and this year is no different,” she said.

Tickets for this rocking good time are on sale now from The J www.thej.com.au.