Good Shepherd students share meaning of Christmas

THE spirit of Christmas arrived early at Good Shepherd Lutheran College last Thursday, when the students from Prep to Year 5 put on their end of year Christmas concert in front of a captivated audience of more than 1000 family and friends.

The audience members were given a magical train ride aboard The Christmas Express, and with the aid of their cheeky conductor, their mission was to help a group of children who had forgotten the real meaning of Christmas find their way to believe again.

At each stop along the way, the children helped their passengers rekindle their belief, and by their final destination they

could once again believe in the true meaning of Christmas.