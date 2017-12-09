Menu
Login
News

Good Shepherd students share meaning of Christmas

SILENT NIGHT: The Good Shepherd Lutheran College's Prep to Year 5 Christmas concert.
SILENT NIGHT: The Good Shepherd Lutheran College's Prep to Year 5 Christmas concert. contributed

THE spirit of Christmas arrived early at Good Shepherd Lutheran College last Thursday, when the students from Prep to Year 5 put on their end of year Christmas concert in front of a captivated audience of more than 1000 family and friends.

The audience members were given a magical train ride aboard The Christmas Express, and with the aid of their cheeky conductor, their mission was to help a group of children who had forgotten the real meaning of Christmas find their way to believe again.

At each stop along the way, the children helped their passengers rekindle their belief, and by their final destination they

could once again believe in the true meaning of Christmas.

Topics:  christmas 2017 concert good shepherd lutheran college noosa

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa Deli opens at The Pavilion

Noosa Deli opens at The Pavilion

Michelangelo Cecconi's Italian delicatessen and eatery storms the Junction

A Noosa Men's Shed kind of Christmas

GUEST APPEARANCE: Santa Claus with Paul Asbury, Ruth and Rod Pettigrew and Anne Asbury.

Noosa Men's Shed president Paul Asbury reflects on the year that was

Food and Wine 2018: tickets on sale, program revealed

The Noosa Food and Wine Festival is on May 17-20.

THE Noosa Food and Wine event has released its full program for 2018

Add your home to Noosa Christmas lights trail

ALL IS BRIGHT: This home at 15 Kingsmill Circuit, Peregian Springs, is drawing people from far and wide to see its Christmas lights display.

Find out which houses are decorated for Christmas

Local Partners