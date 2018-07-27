Good Shepherd swimmers take on the nation's best

BIG TEST: Good Shepherd swimming champions Liam Cuthbertson, Jude Youens and Harry Wright are competing at nationals in Hobart..

swimming: Three Good Shepherd Lutheran College students have headed to Hobart this week to compete in five days of swimming at the National Schools Swimming Championships which wrap up July 31.

All three swimmers having progressed through a rigorous selection process of school, district, regional and state competition to earn their place to represent Queensland.

Jude Youens (Year 8) and Harry Wright (Year 7) dream of one day swimming for Australia while Liam Cuthbertson (Year 6) hopes to break world records.

Jude will compete in the 13 years 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and the 13-14 years freestyle relay; Harry will compete in the 12 years 50m and 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley and the 200m team relay; and Liam will compete in the 11 years 50m backstroke.

Jude said about the upcoming competition test: "I've been training very hard and I'm feeling ready to compete and do my best for myself, my family and school and everyone that has supported me.”

"The last few years I have just missed out on representing Queensland which made it very special achieving my goal this year - I can't wait.”

Harry was equally as enthusiastic saying, "I'm very excited to compete in Hobart and I hope I can do a few personal bests and I can't wait to represent Queensland and GSLC.”

The youngest member of the three swimmers, Liam, is also very focussed.

"This is my first ever nationals and I think it will be an amazing experience and I hope to place in the top five in my event.”

Good Shepherd College principal Anthony Dyer was full of praise for the boys and their perseverance.

"All three boys are to be congratulated not only on their excellent result, but also their sportsmanship and focus,” Mr Dyer said.

"These boys are all training 8-12 hours a week which is a testament to their dedication to their sport and ambition to succeed.

"Given their amazing efforts in the pool there is every chance these rising stars will achieve their dreams,” he said.