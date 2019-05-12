Good sound choices

MEET the "space whisperer”.

He's the man who can enter your home and know exactly how your sound system will work - and where to put it.

Nathan Stevenson owns and runs Premier Hifi in Noosa Junction, and his Lanyana Way shop is the place to go if you take your music home sound and theatre really seriously.

After working in Melbourne as a system installer "I came up for a holiday, and saw the opening”, he said.

Nathan opened for business in late 2013 and has amassed a loyal and consistent customer base.

"It's about installing and product knowledge. You come out and visit the customer,” he said.

"That was my job before I came up.”

He said the real work was about visiting their homes and defining the right system for all of it without turning it into a studio.

"Placement [of speakers, components] is still key, Nathan said.

"There's no point in putting a $100,000 set of speakers in a room that's going to make them sound like they're worth $5000.

"Room calibration works with some of the home theatre systems, too.

"Typically we like to treat the room naturally first - some hifi shops want to put in acoustic panelling in, cover the room.

"But most people don't want that; my customers enjoy [things] naturally, so it's about rugs, or couches, putting furniture in the right places.”

Nathan sells all the well-known brands such as Bose, but has a big range of Japanese, German, British and other high-end brands.

And he sells quality CD players as well as turntables.

"Yes, we do B&O (Bang and Olufsen) CD players. CDs are still very relevant. Go to the big box shops and they couldn't tell you where a (quality) CD player is.

"The CD you buy at the market, or the guy you heard busking: he's not on Spotify.”

Nathan is passionate about good sound from good equipment, and since Bluetooth, he's discriminatory about some of what's available.

"I've had a whole house of distributed audio, all wireless, big player brands, and said to myself "every room's got sound”.

"But none of the rooms had any emotion. You put [that equipment] in [just] for background noise."

"I ended up removing them all and putting in one good system, and now I'm enjoying the music much more. It's 'wow' every time.”