GOOD TO GROW: Kids learn not so fast food

Slow Food Noosa president Carolyn Winkler with Sharon Koski of The Green Shed Palmwoods and students from Sunshine Beach High School Year 2.

Under the sublime skies of Noosa’s winter sun, students are learning that slow food, not fast food is the key to a healthy lifestyle.

Slow Food Noosa have partnered with the Noosa Environmental Education Hub (Noosa EEHub) to teach schoolchildren across the region how to grow easy and nutritious micro greens thanks to the expert advice of Sharon Koski from The Green Shed in Palmwoods.

Slow food catching on at no snail’s pace

“Micro-Greens are highly nutritious and fun to grow, they are a food source that children can easily propagate in containers and reap the rewards in a week,” Ms Koski said.

Slow Food Noosa have contributed funds to support a number of Noosa schools who will work to successfully propagate micro greens to sell back to their community.

The year 2 students at Sunshine Beach State Primary School were the first to learn the tips of the trade from Sharon under their “Good to Grow” curriculum.

“The project is delivering a rich curriculum extension, hands on engaging experience with strong community connections. Educating our next generation on Slow Food’s ideology of eating local, seasonal and fresh food,” Carolyn Winkler president of Slow Food Noosa said.

“The opportunity to partner Slow Food Noosa and further the message of good clean eating within our school community is very exciting for students and the Hub, micro greens are easily grown with minimal space requirement making them perfect for any household,” Annika Patrick Director Noosa EEHub said.

For more information about the project or to register your school to participate please visit www.noosaeehub.com.au