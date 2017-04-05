25°
Good vibes and good times with the Park Bench Players

Amber Macpherson | 5th Apr 2017
The Park Bench Players meet every week for a group ukulele play and sing-a-long.
The Park Bench Players meet every week for a group ukulele play and sing-a-long.

IF YOU'VE walked through Tewantin on a Wednesday morning, you might have heard some sweet ukulele strumming floating from the park all the way down the main street.

These are the sounds of ukulele group the Park Bench Players, a group of friends who meet up every week to have a big outdoor, or indoor, sing-along.

While last week saw a great deluge of rain, that didn't dampen their spirits - they have a back up meeting place at the Noosa Surf Club.

Park Bench Players members husband and wife Terry and Lin Nolan said the group started small, but their voices were loud enough to attract others.

"We started in the park three years ago as a group of friends,” Lin said.

"We are all good friends, we're a little group of friends that get together and have fun. And it's grown.”

Noosa Community Radio presenter Chris Lofven is also part of the group, lending his skills on bass ukulele to complete the club's concerto.

Lin said the group started on songs with basic chords, but have moved on to more complex melodies after practising together for a number of years.

"We used to play very easy songs but we do play some harder songs,” Lin said.

"Everyone really enjoys the light-heartedness of the group and the singing. It's a feel good group.”

Terry believes the lure of the instrument is in its simplicity and popularity.

"You can take it overseas in your carry on,” Terry said.

"Ukuleles are more convenient, people know how to play it, it's a friendlier instrument and a nicer sound.”

Terry said his main instrument of choice used to be guitar, but has since moved on to the smaller strings. "I'm a guitarist but I've let that go now. Ukuleles are smaller but just as fun, people will come up to a ukulele player,” Terry said.

"Whereas if someone rocks up with a guitar, they mean business.”

The group's song choices range from old-time classics to modern hits, as Terry and members all suggest different songs to try,

"Sometimes people say what about this? Other times I say what about that? We always try different things out, different songs our group suggests and wants to try.”

Noosa News

Topics:  instruments music park bench players singing ukulele ukulele group

